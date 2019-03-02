Total Dhamaal box office collection day 8: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film Total Dhamaal has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore. Film Critic Taran Adarsh recently tweeted about all the records. The film released on February 22, 2019, and in just a small time span, it has made its space among their fan's heart.

By crossing the collections of all series of Dhamaal, Total Dhamaal prooved to be one of the major hits. Featuring stars like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Esha Gupta and Madhuri Dixit and many more, the actor created a huge buzz in the industry. The film is an adventure comedy film, which is directed by Indra Kapoor. The film released on February 22 and till now it has earned Rs 150 crore worldwide. Recently film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures. The movie earned Rs 50 crores on its day 3 and on its day 5 it earned Rs 75 crore. As per the latest report, the movie has earned Rs 100 crore.

Though the movie did not receive good reviews from the critics, the movie managed to do wonders at the box office and impressed fans to the fullest. Till now the movie has earned Rs 100 crore and is expected to grow more. The movie can also receive stiff competition from recently released movies like Kartik Sanon and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy and Uri are also in the race. Total Dhamaal created a lot of curiosity among the fans as the most popular Jodi Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit came together on screens after 19 years. The movie has now become of the highest non-holiday films. In a small interview, Anil Kapoor said that they are very happy to see such a great response from the fans.

As #TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 💯 cr…

* Ajay Devgn’s *ninth* film to cross ₹ 💯 cr

* Riteish Deshmukh’s *fifth* film to score ₹ 💯 cr

* Anil Kapoor’s *third* film to cruise past ₹ 💯 cr

* Arshad Warsi’s *third* film to hit ₹ 💯 cr

* Madhuri Dixit debuts in ₹ 💯 cr Club — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

#TotalDhamaal emerges a HIT… Benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 9]

India biz.

Overseas total after Week 1: $ 4.36 mn [₹ 30.95 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases… Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal… Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

