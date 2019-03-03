Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 9: Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi starrer helmed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Anand Pandit under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films, has finally entered the Rs 100 crore club. The comedy thriller which was released on February 22, is expected to collect Rs 150 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about the comedy saga which has set the benchmark. Despite reduced showcasing and the releases of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, Total Dhamaal stays super strong on its eighth day of release. Total Dhamaal has become the ninth film of Ajay Devgn which has crossed Rs 100 crore while the fifth for Riteish Deshmukh, third for Anil Kapoor, third for Arshad Warsi and the very first for Ek Do Teen star Madhuri Dixit Nene.

As #TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 💯 cr…

* Ajay Devgn’s *ninth* film to cross ₹ 💯 cr

* Riteish Deshmukh’s *fifth* film to score ₹ 💯 cr

* Anil Kapoor’s *third* film to cruise past ₹ 💯 cr

* Arshad Warsi’s *third* film to hit ₹ 💯 cr

* Madhuri Dixit debuts in ₹ 💯 cr Club — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases… Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal… Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

#TotalDhamaal emerges a HIT… Benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 9]

India biz.

Overseas total after Week 1: $ 4.36 mn [₹ 30.95 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has slowed down at the ticket counters. With limited premium multiplexes at the select metros, Gully Boy could only manage to garner Rs 1.18 crore on its fifteenth day of release. The musical drama which is based on underground rappers in Mumbai, has so far collected Rs 128.28 crore at the box office.

