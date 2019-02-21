Total Dhamaal box office collection prediction: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's latest release Total Dhamaal is all set to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow, i.e February 21. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is the third instalment of the Dhamaal series. On its opening day at the box office, the film is expected to take a good opening and sustain in the race if it is able to garner positive word of mouth.

The third instalment of the Dhamaal series, i.e Total Dhamaal is all set for a theatrical release this Friday, February 21. With a huge ensemble and rib-tickling comedy scenes, the film has managed to remain in the buzz and build excitement among the audience for the film. Helmed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Ajay Devgn FFilms, Total Dhamaal stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Esha Gupta.

Releasing in over 2500 theatrical screens, the film is expected to get a good start at the box office. According to early trade predictions, Total Dhamaal is expected to earn Rs 10-13 crore at the box office. Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar has said that the film has an ensemble cast along with a great director like Indra Kumar. With a positive response to the trailer, the film is expected to do good at the ticket counters.

When asked if Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s latest release Gully Boy will impact the business of Total Dhamaal, Girish Johar denied. He said that the film is a family comedy film and will be well received by the cinema-goers unless the content fails to impress. He further added that the previous successes of Dhamaal series will work in favour of the film.

The trailer of Total Dhamaal, which released a month ago, has garnered around 58 million views on YouTube. Total Dhamaal also has a guest appearance by Sonakshi Sinha wherein she has recreated veteran actor Helen’s hit dance number Mungda.

