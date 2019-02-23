Total Dhamaal box office day 1: Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Total Dhamaal helmed by Indra Kumar, is expected to garner Rs 13 crore on its opening day. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Anand Pandit, the movie is made under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films.

Total Dhamaal box office day 1: The third instalment of Dhamaal series, Total Dhamaal starring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh is finally in theatres now. The much-awaited comedy thriller helmed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers and Anand Pandit under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films, is expected to garner Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about Madhuri Dixit’s comeback movie. By giving 3 stars to the film, Adarsh in his tweet called Total Dhamaal as entertaining. The film which focuses on humour and entertainment has a first half hilarious while the second half couldn’t be tighter for the movie, said Taran in his tweet.

#OneWordReview…#TotalDhamaal: ENTERTAINING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

No one is looking for logic here… Focusses on humour and entertainment… First half hilarious… Second half could’ve been tighter… Loaded with clean humour… Families and kids should like. #TotalDhamaalReview pic.twitter.com/EQitTkHEH2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

Trade analyst and film critic Sumit M Kadel took to his official Twitter handle to share his review on the film. According to Kadel, after a long time, a family mass entertainer with astronomical star cast is hitting the theatres with funny dialogues. Praising Ajay Devgn’s work and stardom in the industry, the film might have a long run at the box office.

#TotalDhamaal dialogue promos are really funny, after a long long time a family mass entertainer with such a astronomical star cast is hitting the theaters. @ajaydevgn Stardom will ensure very good initials & if well received by audience then TD would have a long run at the BO. — Sumit M kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 20, 2019

