Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are all set to come together on the big-screen for Indra Kumar’s comedy film ‘Total Dhamaal’. The duo had previously displayed their crackling chemistry in Beta’s hit track Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in 1992. Total Dhamaal will release on December 7th, 2018.

Bollywood’s dhak dhak on-screen couple Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit is all set to mesmerise the audience with their heart-warming chemistry once again in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamal. The film marks the third sequel of the super-hit comedy series ‘Dhaamal.’ On Saturday, the makers of the film unveiled the first look from the film featuring the duo and it is winning hearts to say the least. While Madhuri looks spectacular in a shimmery red gown with a thigh high slit, Anil can be seen flaunting a green suit. Don’t they look absolutely amazing together?

Along with Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, Total Dhamaal stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javel Jaferi and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. According to the latest buzz, the look of the leading duo is from the title track of the film, which was shot at Mehboob studios last week. A source close to Mumbai Mirror reported, “Madhuri pulled off the jhatkas and matkas with effortless ease, leaving everyone including her leading man mesmerised. When Ajay (Devgn), Arshad (Warsi), Riteish (Deshmukh), Javed (Jafri) and Sanjay Mishra joined them, it upped the fun and what was supposed to be three days of work was wrapped up in two.”

Film director Indra Kumar, who brought together the leading duo in 1992 Beta’s hit track ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, spoke about the film to the daily and revealed, “This film is essentially a comedy so don’t expect any ‘dhak dhak’ but I promise total dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream.” Total Dhamaal will hit the screens on December 7th, 2018.

