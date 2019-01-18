A perfect dose of laughter, the third part of Dhamaal franchise is going to hit the silver screens soon. The makers have already doubled the excitement by releasing a wild poster of the movie. Not just this, the makers have also spilt the date of trailer release. This instalment will have the best of twist as Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor will be back together after 17 long years.

One of the most memorable comedy franchise Dhamaal is back with its another instalment Total Dhamaal to burst you in laughter. The blockbuster hit movie which tickled our bones back in the year 2007 is going to hit us again soon. This will mark the third part of Dhamaal franchise and will be rocking the silver screen with an even more powerful star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever.

While many of them have also been a part of prequels but there is a lot of twist to the newest instalment. Getting Bollywood’s super-hit couple Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit back together after 17 long years. Other than their reunion, it will be a treat for all the 90s kids to enjoy Johny Lever and Javed Jaffery’s comedy together. Take a look at the poster!

Well, the makers of the movie have already raised the excitement as they dropped the first poster today and it looks crazy! The team has captioned it by calling it the wildest adventure ever. The super-exciting poster has all the stars in it posing in the most quirky way. The makers of the movie have also dropped the information about the trailer release saying it is going to release on January 21, Monday.

