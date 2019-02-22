Total Dhamaal leaked on Tamilrockers: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Total Dhamaal has become the latest victim of online piracy and has been leaked on Tamilrockers.

After Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor-starrer comedy-drama Total Dhamaal has been leaked on online piracy website TamilRockers. The film, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi has become the latest victim of online piracy and a Twitter account of TamilRockers revealed that the film is now available on the online piracy website. Previously, many films such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, Ajith’s Viswasam, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was leaked on the same piracy website.

Total Dhamaal was one of the most awaited films of this year which got back Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit back on silver screen together after 17 years and was released today—February 22. However, on the day of its release, there was news of the film getting leaked on TamilRockers.

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of comedy franchise Dhamaal and has been helmed by Indra Kumar. The multi-starrer has an extremely interesting star cast and the trailer of Total Dhamaal created a lot of buzz on social media. The film has been backed by Fox Star Studios and Ajay Devgn FFilms and stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The first two parts of the film were major hits.

