Following the footsteps of Total Dhamaal, the makers of the film Luka Chuppi, Made In China, Arjun Patiala have taken the decision to ban Pakistan artists and to boycott releasing their film in Pakistan. The makers have canceled their contract with their Pakistan distributor. Take a look at the tweets inside.

After the devasting Pulwama terror attack, the Bollywood industry has taken steps to boycott Pakistani artists as well as to not release their film in Pakistan. Taking to their official social media handles Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, among various other celebrities have shared that they won’t release their movies in Pakistan. Yesterday the makers of the film Total Dhamaal made a donation of Rs 50 lakhs to the families of the martyred soldiers. And took a decision to not release their movie in Pakistan and even canceled their contract with the Pakistan distributor. Following the footsteps of Total Dhaamal makers, Arjun Patiala, and Luka Chuppi won’t be releasing in Pakistan.

Furthermore, in lieu of boycotting Pakistan artists, Salman Khan has removed Pakistani artist Atif Aslam’s song from Notebook and Bharat movie. Also, Atif Aslam’s latest song from Baarishein featuring Nushrat Bharucha has been taken down by T-series from YouTube. Take a look at the tweets here:

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019

Horrible and disgusting. Anger can't be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 14, 2019

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 18, 2019

Words can't describe the pain that the families of our martyred soldiers would be going through. Expressing my sincere condolences to everyone in grief. I hope & pray for a terror free world. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 15, 2019

As per reports, it is also being said that more film producers will follow suit and the art and cultural exchange between both the countries will come to a complete halt. Even Shabana Azmi has declined an invitation to attend a function in Pakistan which is being organized to honor her father Kaifi Azmi.

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families… #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

