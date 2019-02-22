Total Dhamaal movie review: Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn's latest film Total Dhamaal has released today, February 22. Helmed by Indra Kumar and bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Ajay Devgn FFilms, the film marks the third instalment of the Dhamaal series.

Filmmaker Indra Kumar is back on the big screen with the third instalment of Dhamaal series, i.e Total Dhamaal. Boasting of a huge ensemble like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and many more, the film promises ‘The Wildest Adventure Ever’. As the film hits the theatrical screens today, i.e February 22, the early reviews of the film have started coming in and the verdict seems clear.

In its review for Times of India, Film critic Ronak Kotecha has given the film 2 stars. Calling out the weak plot of the film, the film critic says that the film rests on strong shoulders who deliver impressive performances. As Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit come back on the big screen to recreate the on-screen charm, they leave everyone impressed with their comic timing and crackling chemistry.

While Ajay Devgn and Johnny Lever deliver a good performance, the rest of the star cast falters. Noting that the film had a potential to be a comic rollercoaster, it misses out on the opportunity due to shoddy graphics, poor writing and execution.

Khaleej Times in its review by Anita Iyer have given the film 2 stars. Appreciating the crackling chemistry of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the film critic noted that one should not go to watch the film expecting a depth to the characters. Touted as a mindless comedy, the film offers clean entertainment and avoids vulgar one-liners, which makes a complete family entertainer.

