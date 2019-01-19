Ajay Devgn recently took to his official Instagram and twitter handle to share the new poster of his upcoming movie–Total Dhamaal. The film and the posters feature Bollywood actors like–Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever and Riteish Deshmukh. Taking the curiosity level on a different phase, the film-makers are promoting the film in a creative style.

The third version of Dhamaal franchise–Total Dhamaal is all set to astonish their fans with their never-ending fun and amusement. Adding more to the excitement level is the superb star cast of the much-awaited comedy film. It seems the film-makers want to double the curiosity level and is promoting the posters of the film in instalments. Yesterday, the first poster was revealed and today the next. Talking about the theme, though the first poster was not that revealing but the second one reveals a scene from the film. It contains various animals along with a firing plane in the background of the poster.

The film features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever and Riteish Deshmukh along with Sanjay Mishra. It is expected that the trailer of the movie will be out on January 21, 2019, and is likely to hit the silver screens on February 22, 2019. The most entertaining part of the film is its large star cast along with Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor paring together after 17 years on screens which is gonna be a major buzz around the film. The film also features Boman Irani and Esha Gupta in the supporting roles which is another notable point for the film.

Just a few minutes back, Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle to share the second poster of the film and informed the fans about the trailer launch after 2 days. In just an hour, the posters garnered massive likes and shares which proves that their fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens.

Never-Ending Adventure & Fun Starts In 2 Days! #TotalDhamaal Trailer Out On 21st Jan. pic.twitter.com/3B8MqD8rFF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 19, 2019

Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal.

Gear up for The Wildest Adventure Ever!!

Trailer out on 21st Jan. pic.twitter.com/R4S4rOzJIG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 18, 2019

