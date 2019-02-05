Total Dhamaal song Mungda: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has recreated 1978 song Mungda for the upcoming film Total Dhamaal. The song was originally performed by veteran actor Helen. Helmed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 22, 2019.

Total Dhamaal song Mungda: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is setting the screens on fire with her dance moves on the recreated version of 1978’s hit track Mungda. Originally performed by Helen, the modern version of Mungda has been sung by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan and Subhro Ganguly and is from upcoming film Total Dhamaal. As she grooves to the beats of Mungda, Sonakshi looks absolutely stunning and the song is worth a look.

The 2 minute and 8-second song also witnesses a special appearance by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Before this, the duo has shared the screen in films like Himmatwala, Son of Sardar, Action Jackson and many more. Though Sonakshi might not have been able to recreate the same magic, the song is definitely a potential blockbuster.

Before this, Sonakshi had recreated veteran actor Helen’s song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu for her latest release Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi. On being asked if Sonakshi has the pressure of recreating the same on-screen magic by an entertainment portal, Sonakshi responded that the veteran actor’s grace and charm is unmatched. Hence, it would be foolish for her to try to copy her. She added that the modern version of Mungda is a dance number with lots of choreography and it is nothing like the original.

Starring actors like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and many more, Total Dhamaal is slated for a theatrical release on February 22. After the song appearance, Sonakshi will be seen in upcoming films like Kalank and Dabangg 3.

