The makers of upcoming comedy-drama Total Dhamaal have released the new song titled Paise Yeh Paise which is the revised version of the iconic song Paise Yeh Paisa from 80s film Karz. The song has received thumbs-up from fans on social media.

It is the season of remixes and reprised songs and many Bollywood films these days are recreating iconic dance numbers from the 90s and 80s. Soon after the revised version of Dilbar Dilbar, Aankh Maare O Ladka Aankh Maare, Poster Lagwa Do Baazaar mein, a new reprised version of iconic song Paise Yeh Paise from 80s film Karz has been released by the makers of comedy film Total Dhamaal.

The song, which was earlier filmed on veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, has been now filmed on Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi and will make you hit the dance floor right away!The reprised version of Paise Yeh Paise from the upcoming comedy film Total Dhamaal has been crooned by Arpita Chakraborty, Subhro Ganguly and Dev Negi and the lyrics have been given by Kunwar Juneja. The dance video has been choreographed by Ranju Varghese and all the actors from the film are looking amazing in the song!

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the song. Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise which is slated to hit the silver screen on February 22. This film also marks the collaboration of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit after 18 years.

The film has been helmed by Indra Kumar who previously directed Anil Kumar and Madhuri Dixit starrer Beta. Total Dhamaal has been backed by Fox Star Studios and Ajay Devgn FFilms.

