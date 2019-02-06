Twitterati is lashing out at Sonakshi Sinha for her performance in the remix of Helen's classic Mundga. Earlier, she had stepped into the shoes actress Helen for the remake of Chin Chin Chu and even then faced criticism. The 2 minute and 8-second song also has a special appearance by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Unfortunately even Devgn fails to bring fire to the song.

Sonakshi Sinha in the latest song of Total Dhamaal again stepped into the shoes of actress Helen for the remake of 1978 classic Mundga and this time also she failed to impress, similar to her version of Helen’s another iconic Chin Chin Chu, which she had recreated for Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi in 2018. Back in 1978, Helen’s Mungda was a chartbuster and won everyone’s heart, but unfortunately, this time people are not happy, moreover they have even lashed out at Sonakshi for “ruining” the song.

The 2 minute and 8-second song also has a special appearance by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Unfortunately even Devgn fails to bring fire to the song. Before this, the duo shared the screen in films like Himmatwala, Son of Sardar, Action Jackson among others and garnered audience approval, however this time the duo missed the expectations.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE TWITTER REACTIONS

There should be no comparison of Halen ji with Sonakshi Sinha.

It will be insulting to this veteran. Remix Remix Remix… Bollywood mei kya naya gana banana bandh ho gaya h kya?#Mungda — Debarupa Palit (@ipalitDebarupa) February 5, 2019

#Mungda OK, I think Bollywood needs to stop remaking classic songs in the name of tribute. There was a reason certain songs were termed as classics. Get original guys, why are we lacking good music content? — Zain.D (@Spiceedevil) February 5, 2019

The kind of feeling I still get when I listen to #Mungda featuring #Helenji is 😍😍😍 and the kind of feeling I got when I listened to #Mungda featuring #SonakshiSinha ……………😓😯 why are you doing this #Bollywood ?? — Parmita Chowdhury (@Parmi0727) February 5, 2019

im gonna have to listen to the OG mungda on loop to get the screechy new shit out of my head. #Mungda — 𝗆𝗁𝗒𝗌𝖺. (@trolldemortx) February 5, 2019

#Mungda ke liye Sonakshi he mile thi inko.

Wahiyat 👎👎👎 — . (@ajinkya_s89) February 5, 2019

The remix trend has seen a upsurge in the recent times with musicians looking back at iconic songs and pepping them up with their own tunes. However, from Aankh Marey, Tere bin, Chamma chamma, and now to the latest Mungda, the recreated modern versions have failed to impress audiences. Though the musicians claim that they are paying tribute to the legendary composers of 1970s, and 80s, these songs are in effect turning out to be damp squibs and insulting to the classics.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THE SONAKSHI SINHA’S MUNGDA, HERE’S THE SONG

HERE’S THE 1978 MUNGDA SONG

