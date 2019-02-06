Sonakshi Sinha in the latest song of Total Dhamaal again stepped into the shoes of actress Helen for the remake of 1978 classic Mundga and this time also she failed to impress, similar to her version of Helen’s another iconic Chin Chin Chu, which she had recreated for Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi in 2018. Back in 1978, Helen’s Mungda was a chartbuster and won everyone’s heart, but unfortunately, this time people are not happy, moreover they have even lashed out at Sonakshi for “ruining” the song.
The 2 minute and 8-second song also has a special appearance by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Unfortunately even Devgn fails to bring fire to the song. Before this, the duo shared the screen in films like Himmatwala, Son of Sardar, Action Jackson among others and garnered audience approval, however this time the duo missed the expectations.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE TWITTER REACTIONS
The remix trend has seen a upsurge in the recent times with musicians looking back at iconic songs and pepping them up with their own tunes. However, from Aankh Marey, Tere bin, Chamma chamma, and now to the latest Mungda, the recreated modern versions have failed to impress audiences. Though the musicians claim that they are paying tribute to the legendary composers of 1970s, and 80s, these songs are in effect turning out to be damp squibs and insulting to the classics.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THE SONAKSHI SINHA’S MUNGDA, HERE’S THE SONG
HERE’S THE 1978 MUNGDA SONG
