Total Dhamaal third poster: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor are coming together after 17 years for Indira Kumar's directorial venture Total Dhamaal. Sharing the third poster of the movie, she promises the movie a complete entertainment package. Total Dhamala is the third installment of Dhamaal movie.

The much-awaited franchise of Total Dhamaal’s third poster has been released before the trailer release. Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram to share the poster. In the caption, she has assured the movie will turn out to be the biggest fun adventurous rollercoaster ride. She also revealed that the trailer will release tomorrow. Soon after her post, the comment section was flooded with compliments and congratulatory wishes.

Till now this post has received 88,623 likes. In the poster, the actors Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Javed Jaffery, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi can be seen peeping out with their scared expressions through the jungle leaves in the backdrop of various animals. Seems like the third franchise is based on the jungle safari.

Recently, Ajay Devgn shared the first and second poster of Total Dhamaal on the social media. The posters have already taken the Internet by storm.

Never-Ending Adventure & Fun Starts In 2 Days! #TotalDhamaal Trailer Out On 21st Jan. pic.twitter.com/3B8MqD8rFF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 19, 2019

Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal.

Gear up for The Wildest Adventure Ever!!

Trailer out on 21st Jan. pic.twitter.com/R4S4rOzJIG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 18, 2019

Ajay Devgn had also shared a few interesting scenes from the from the film. In one of the photographs, the actor can be seen walking along with lion. In all the photographs, it seemed the stars enjoyed fun-filled moments with the animals. While Javed and Arshad can be seen with a snake in the desert in other stills. In another photo, Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav can be seen seated in a helicopter.

What do you think are they telling each other? pic.twitter.com/IICulpq9aK — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 19, 2019

The film is helmed by Indra Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgan, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Jayantilal Gada. The film is slated to release on 22 February 2019.

In the film, the actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit are coming together after 17 years. They were last seen in Pukar directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Not just that, the actors are also reuniting with the director Indra Kumar after a long gap of 25 years.

