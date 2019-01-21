Total Dhamaal trailer review: The much-anticipated trailer of Total Dhamaal is finally out. Helmed and co-prouduced by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal stars Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra and many more in prominent roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 22.

After much anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Total Dhamaal is finally out. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jeffrey, Sanjay Mishra and many more, the film promises to be a wild adventurous journey and it does not disappoint at all. Taking the scale and madness level of Dhamaal series on another level, the film has humour, action and a lot of madness.

The 2 minutes and 50 seconds trailer keeps you hooked throughout and laughing out loud in certain rib-tickling scenes. In the quest for Rs 50 crore jackpot, the characters meet with some of the most unusual twists and turns that are fun are watch. Incorporation of the wildlife to the adventurous journey makes it an entertaining ride. While some of the VFX shots do look gimmicky, it is totally passable amid chuckles and laughter.

All the characters fit in the narrative perfectly with their distinct personalities to make Total Dhamaal one of the most anticipated comedy flicks in recent times. With this, it is heartening to watch Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit share the screen space after 18 long years.

To raise the excitement for the film, the filmmakers had shared a couple of posters before the trailer launch. In one of the posters, the lead star cast of the film can be seen lost in a jungle posing with a lion, rhinoceros and an elephant. While in another, the poster can be seen set against the backdrop of a dessert, an orange car and a helicopter. Total Dhamaal will hit the theatrical screens on February 22.

Have a look at the posters here-

