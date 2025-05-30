Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
  Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Sasikumar-Simran’s Tourist Family to stream on JioHotstar from June 2 after a ₹75 crore theatrical run. Critics and Rajamouli hail it as a heartwarming comedy-drama.

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film


Tourist Family, the emotional Tamil comedy starring Sasikumar and Simran, is all set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar from June 2, 2025. The film, which had a successful theatrical run starting May 1, has garnered praise from critics and celebrities alike and collected over ₹75 crore at the box office.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family tells the story of a Sri Lankan family that escapes to Tamil Nadu to begin a new life. The film’s mix of heartwarming emotions and humor resonated strongly with audiences. Despite releasing alongside major films like Suriya’s Retro and Hit 3 starring Nani, Tourist Family managed to carve a niche for itself through strong word-of-mouth and critical acclaim.

Joining Sasikumar and Simran in the cast are seasoned performers MS Bhaskar, Yogi Babu, and Elango Kumaravel, who added to the film’s emotional and comedic depth. The movie was widely appreciated for its writing and socially relevant messaging.

Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli took to social media to praise the film, calling it “the best cinematic experience in recent times.” He added, “Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humour. Great writing and direction from Abishan Jeevinth.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Actor Nani also praised the movie for its refreshing storytelling and impactful performances.

According to Media’s review, the film not only entertains but also delivers important social messages. “Beyond the emotions and songs, Tourist Family also makes important points about how we perceive people based on where they hail from. In a world where the mention of war is being bandied about, it’s a timely reminder to love thy neighbour,” the review noted.

With its OTT release just around the corner, Tourist Family is expected to reach an even wider audience, giving those who missed it in theatres a chance to enjoy this cinematic gem from the comfort of their homes.

