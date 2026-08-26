Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Over 12 Lakh Tickets Sold, Can Yash Beat Rs 100 Crore Worldwide?

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Adults has come into release date with blockbuster expectations. Four years after his last appearance in movies, the KGF actor is back with Geetu Mohandas’ crime thriller movie and the pre-booking numbers point to a great opening ahead.

The movie has reportedly booked over 12.24 lakh tickets in India, earning an estimated gross amount of Rs 41.25 crore in pre-bookings. The numbers increase to an estimated Rs 54.41 crore when the number of blocked seats is considered.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Can It Cross Rs 100 Crore Worldwide?

According to the trade estimate, Toxic can open to a gross business of Rs 80-100 crores in India, contingent upon walk-in viewers and the evening show audience turnout. On the global front, the movie will have its premiere at a box office business range of Rs 100-120 crores. Should the movie cross the mark of Rs 100 crores worldwide, Toxic would be the second Yash film after KGF: Chapter 2 to do so.

Toxic Advance Booking: Hindi Version Emerges Strong

Another big topic of discussion is the performance of the Hindi dubbed version of the film. Over 6.14 lakh tickets have been reportedly sold in the Hindi version, and this makes it the largest contributor in terms of ticket sales. Karnataka continues to be the strongest performing state, having contributed around Rs 16.53 crore in pre-bookings for the movie. The movie has also managed to become the second Kannada movie to sell over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow.

Why Did Toxic Release On A Wednesday?

An August 26 release date might seem a bit strange for a big Bollywood movie, but the date seems very strategic. The film releases in a festive season during Milad-un-Nabi and Onam, and the producers can take advantage of this by having a five-day opening run till Sunday.

This might be quite important for the film, considering the kind of hype that surrounds it. With over 12 lakh tickets being pre-sold and a total of Rs 41 crore in advance sales, Toxic is doing everything to make a Rs 100 crore worldwide collection look achievable.

ALSO READ: Toxic Movie Review: Yash Owns The Screen, But Can Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Epic Escape KGF’s Shadow?