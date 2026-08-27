Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash Scores Second Rs 100 Crore Opener, Beats Jawan, Animal With Rs 140 Crore Worldwide

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash is back at the box office with an opening worthy of blockbusters from Bollywood. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups achieved the milestone of Rs 100 crore India net on Day 1 and ended up doing a worldwide collection of Rs 140.75 crore on its first day of release. The gangster movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has amassed a net collection of Rs 101.10 crore in India from 24,579 shows.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash Gets Second Rs 100 Crore India Opener

The opening gives Yash his second film to cross Rs 100 crore India net on Day 1, after KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic fell just short of Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly opened at Rs 103 crore net in India, while Yash’s own KGF: Chapter 2 remains ahead at Rs 116 crore. It also trails Baahubali 2, RRR and Pushpa 2 on the all-time India-net opening chart. Even so, crossing Rs 100 crore with a standalone film underlines the scale of Yash’s box office pull following the KGF franchise.

Toxic Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Reaches Rs 140 Crore

Globally, Toxic grossed Rs 140.75 crore on its opening day. That puts it ahead of some major Hindi blockbusters. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had opened at around Rs 129.13 crore worldwide, while Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal grossed approximately Rs 116 crore globally on Day 1. Adipurush, meanwhile, opened at around Rs 128.08 crore. However, Toxic is not among the very biggest worldwide openers yet. It remained below films including Devara, Salaar, KGF: Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, RRR, Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2.

Karnataka Leads Toxic, But Rest Of India Delivers Big Numbers

Karnataka remained one of the film’s strongest markets, contributing around Rs 30.50 crore gross on Day 1. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together brought in approximately Rs 18.50 crore, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 6.75 crore and Kerala added Rs 2.25 crore.

The more striking figure, though, came from the rest of India. Markets outside the four southern states contributed roughly Rs 62.75 crore gross, accounting for more than half of the domestic opening. That gives Toxic a genuinely pan-India opening rather than one driven primarily by Yash’s Karnataka fan base.

Toxic Had Already Sold Over 18 Lakh Tickets Before Release

The blockbuster Day 1 did not come entirely out of nowhere. Toxic had sold more than 18.48 lakh tickets in advance across over 25,000 tracked shows before release. Advance sales in India stood at approximately Rs 58.27 crore excluding blocked seats, while the figure rose above Rs 73 crore when blocked inventory was included.

That momentum translated strongly into opening-day footfalls despite the film carrying an A certificate and receiving a mixed response from critics and audiences.

Can Toxic Hold After Its Massive Opening?

The bigger challenge begins now. While Yash’s screen presence and the film’s scale have received praise, early reactions have also criticised the screenplay and compared parts of the presentation to KGF.

Day 1 was powered by enormous pre-release hype and Yash’s return after KGF: Chapter 2. From Day 2 onwards, audience word of mouth becomes increasingly important. Still, a Rs 101.10 crore India net opening and Rs 140.75 crore worldwide gross have already given Toxic a massive head start. Even before its first weekend arrives, Yash has once again proved that his post-KGF box office pull extends well beyond Karnataka.

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