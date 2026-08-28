Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Starrer Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, India Net At Rs 138.75 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to post big numbers at the box office despite witnessing a noticeable drop on its second day. After registering a massive opening, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has now moved within touching distance of the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. On Day 2, Toxic collected Rs 37.65 crore net in India across 22,629 shows. The film’s two-day India net collection now stands at Rs 138.75 crore.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2

The second-day numbers mark a significant decline from the film’s blockbuster opening of Rs 101.10 crore net in India. However, given the exceptionally high Day 1 base, Toxic continues to hold a commanding overall total. Its cumulative India gross collection has reached Rs 165.85 crore after two days. The Yash starrer had opened amid enormous anticipation, with advance bookings and the actor’s post-KGF popularity helping it record one of the biggest openings of the year.

Toxic Worldwide Box Office Nears Rs 200 Crore

The movie is doing well in foreign countries too. Toxic earned Rs 8 crore in foreign countries in just two days of its release. So far, the total earning of Toxic in two days in foreign countries has been Rs 24.25 crore.

So far, the total domestic collections of the movie have been Rs 165.85 crore and the overseas collection of the movie has been Rs 24.25 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie has become Rs 190.10 crore. Now, there is only Rs 9.90 crore left for the movie to join the Rs 200 crore worldwide club.

Can Toxic Maintain Momentum Over The Weekend?

The big question now is whether Toxic will be able to stabilise after the Day 2 correction. While a correction after such a fantastic opening was inevitable, it is the growth during the weekend that will be crucial in determining whether this movie has the capacity to sustain itself after making such a fantastic beginning.

The movie Toxic is a production by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Having made Rs 138.75 crore in India and Rs 190.10 crore in the international market in just two days, Toxic has made a mark for itself as one of the greatest box office success stories of 2026.

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