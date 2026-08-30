Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide, But Can It Hold On After A Sharp Drop?

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed another major milestone at the worldwide box office, but the film’s impressive opening has been followed by a noticeable slowdown. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has grossed an estimated Rs 254.75 crore worldwide in four days, even as its daily India collections continue to fall.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: How Much Did Yash’s Film Earn?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic collected an estimated Rs 24.50 crore net in India on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 190.45 crore. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 227.50 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 27.25 crore. The film opened with a huge Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. However, collections dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3 before settling at Rs 24.50 crore on Day 4. The latest figure represents a 9.9% decline from the previous day.

Despite the fall, Toxic has already moved past the Rs 250 crore worldwide mark in its opening weekend.

Can Toxic Recover Over The Weekend?

The next two days could be crucial for the film. Saturday brought no major jump in collections despite the weekend factor, making Sunday’s performance particularly important.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Day 4 with Rs 15.50 crore, while the Kannada version collected Rs 6.60 crore. The film has also faced a mixed response from critics and audiences, which could determine how well it holds after the initial Yash-driven rush.

Yash’s Toxic: Cast And Story

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film blends gangster drama, action and family conflict, marking a significant departure from Yash’s KGF franchise.

For now, Toxic has the Rs 250 crore milestone in its pocket. The bigger test begins when the opening-weekend excitement gives way to regular weekday audiences.