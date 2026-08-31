Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Starrer Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide, But Sunday Numbers Tell A Different Story

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now just one step away from joining the Rs 300 crore club across the world, but the first Sunday performance of the movie has posed some questions over its box office momentum. The film by director Geetu Mohandas collected Rs 23 crore net in India on its fifth day of release and its total net collection from India became Rs 214.10 crore.

Toxic’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 255.95 crore, while its foreign collection stands at Rs 29.25 crore. It means that Toxic has been able to register Rs 285.20 crore collection worldwide in just five days. However, contrary to expectations, even on Sunday, Toxic suffered yet another fall in its daily collection.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunday Brings Rs 23 Crore

Toxic earned Rs 23 crore net in India on Sunday across 16,241 shows. The figure represents an 8.5% drop from Saturday, when the film collected Rs 25.15 crore net.

The daily trend now stands at:

Day 1: Rs 101.10 crore

Day 2: Rs 37.65 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.20 crore

Day 4: Rs 25.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 23 crore

This takes the five-day India net total to Rs 214.10 crore. While crossing Rs 200 crore net within five days remains a major achievement, the continued decline after the enormous opening day means the film has not yet seen the kind of weekend growth normally expected from a major theatrical release.

Hindi Version Continues To Lead Toxic Box Office

The Hindi version once again managed to be the best performing version on Day 5. It managed to bring in an amount of Rs. 14.50 crore, which was quite better compared to the Kannada version that managed to collect Rs. 6.40 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs. 1.40 crore, while the Tamil version contributed Rs. 60 lakh, and the Malayalam version collected approximately Rs. 10 lakh.

Toxic Worldwide Box Office Nears Rs 300 Crore

Internationally, Toxic made yet another Rs 2 crore on Day 5, and its international gross comes up to Rs 29.25 crore. Added to the domestic collection of Rs 255.95 crore, the total world gross becomes Rs 285.20 crore. This implies that the movie still requires just Rs 15 crore more to hit the Rs 300 crore mark. Given the current pace of collections, the mark seems easy enough to reach, but Monday will give us an idea of the sustainability of the movie.

Why Toxic’s Sunday Numbers Matter

The overall numbers remain huge, but the pattern behind them is worth watching. Toxic opened with a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India. Since then, its daily collections have fallen on each successive day. Saturday did not produce a jump, and Sunday has now continued that downward movement with Rs 23 crore.

That does not take away from the film’s strong five-day total, but it shifts attention towards its weekday hold. If Toxic manages to remain steady from Monday onward, the film could continue adding significantly to its lifetime total. A sharper fall, however, would make its extraordinary opening day responsible for a very large share of its overall business. For now, Yash’s film has already crossed Rs 214 crore net in India and is sitting at Rs 285.20 crore worldwide.

The Rs 300 crore club is almost certain to be its next stop. The bigger question is how far Toxic can travel after getting there.

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