Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide, But Monday Brings A Sharp Drop

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed another major milestone at the global box office, but the film’s first Monday has raised questions about its momentum. The Geetu Mohandas-directed action drama collected an estimated Rs 7.45 crore net in India on Day 6, taking its domestic net total to Rs 221.55 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 264.80 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 304.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Monday figure represents a steep 67.6% drop from Sunday’s Rs 23 crore. The film was screened across roughly 13,400 shows on Day 6, with overall occupancy at about 17%.

Toxic Box Office: From Rs 101 Crore Opening To Rs 7.45 Crore On Monday

Toxic opened in theatres on August 26 with an impressive Rs 101.10 crore India net, becoming one of the biggest openings of Yash’s career. The Hindi version contributed Rs 55 crore on Day 1, while Kannada contributed Rs 23.30 crore and Telugu Rs 16 crore. The film then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday. By the end of its first five days, Toxic had crossed Rs 214 crore in India net.

The Monday slowdown is particularly notable because the film had begun its theatrical run with expectations of sustaining the strong momentum created by its opening.

How Does Toxic Compare With Yash’s KGF Franchise?

The comparison with KGF is difficult to avoid, given that the franchise transformed Yash into a pan-India star. KGF: Chapter 1, released in 2018, had an India gross of around Rs 228 crore against a reported Rs 80 crore budget, according to Sacnilk’s historical data.

Four years later, KGF: Chapter 2 reached an entirely different level. The film grossed Rs 1,215 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,000.85 crore from India and Rs 214.15 crore overseas. Its India net was reported at Rs 859.70 crore.

Toxic is still at the beginning of its theatrical run, but its six-day numbers show both the scale of Yash’s current star power and the challenge of matching the extraordinary benchmark set by KGF: Chapter 2.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film was released on August 26 in multiple languages and marks Yash’s first major theatrical release after KGF: Chapter 2. Early audience and critic reactions have been mixed, with the film’s ambitious storytelling and performances receiving attention alongside criticism of its writing and editing.