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Home > Entertainment News > Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash’s Film Sees Slight Tuesday Recovery After Monday Slump; Earns Rs…

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash’s Film Sees Slight Tuesday Recovery After Monday Slump; Earns Rs…

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has crossed the Rs 225 crore mark in India, but its weekday performance remains a concern. After a steep Monday drop, the Yash-led action drama recorded a marginal rise on its first Tuesday.

Yash in Toxic, Image Credits- IMDb
Yash in Toxic, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 08:03 IST

Yash’s return to the big screen after four years arrived with enormous expectations. Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, opened in theatres on August 26 and immediately made its presence felt at the box office. But after a spectacular opening, the film has struggled to maintain the same pace through the weekdays.

According to early box-office estimates, Toxic collected around Rs 8.20 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its India net collection to approximately Rs 229.95 crore by the end of Day 7. The Tuesday figure is a modest improvement over Monday, when the film earned about Rs 7.65 crore.

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Toxic box office: From a Rs 100 crore opening to a weekday slowdown

The film opened with an impressive Rs 101.10 crore net in India, according to box-office tracker estimates, with the Hindi version contributing around Rs 55 crore. The Kannada version collected Rs 23.30 crore, while the Telugu version added around Rs 16 crore on Day 1.

However, the momentum did not last. Toxic collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Friday. The film saw Rs 24.50 crore on Saturday and around Rs 23 crore on Sunday before falling sharply to Rs 7.65 crore on its first Monday.

The slight Tuesday recovery offers some relief, but the contrast with its opening remains stark.

Hanuman Ansh gives Toxic an unexpected box-office challenge

Adding another twist to the week, the low-budget devotional film Hanuman Ansh has been performing strongly despite being in its fourth week. The film, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has emerged as a sleeper success and has even managed to record daily collections comparable to Toxic.

That contrast has become one of the more interesting box-office stories of the week: a star-led pan-India release slowing down while a modestly budgeted film continues to find audiences.

What is Toxic about?

Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film has been positioned as a dark gangster action drama and marks Geetu Mohandas’ ambitious move into large-scale commercial cinema.

The film also arrived amid discussion around its mature content. The CBFC awarded it an ‘A’ certificate, with no cuts to the film, although two minor modifications were reportedly requested. Its reported runtime is over three hours.  With the first week now complete, the bigger question for Toxic is whether Yash’s star power can help the film regain momentum over the second weekend.

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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash’s Film Sees Slight Tuesday Recovery After Monday Slump; Earns Rs…
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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash’s Film Sees Slight Tuesday Recovery After Monday Slump; Earns Rs…
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