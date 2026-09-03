Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash Starrer Crosses Rs 322 Crore Worldwide, But India Numbers Drop To…

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is already in Week 2 with good performance in worldwide collection figures, but the domestic performance curve seems to be decelerating faster. On Day 8, the movie has earned a net amount of Rs 5.10 crore in India, which has taken the net collection of Toxic in India to Rs 234.70 crore.

The gross collection of the movie in India has now touched Rs 280.25 crore. Overseas, Toxic has collected an additional Rs 1 crore on Day 8, taking its total gross overseas collection to Rs 41.75 crore. With this, the gross collection of Toxic worldwide has crossed Rs 322 crore.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8

The most talked about aspect of Day 8 is the performance of the movie in its home turf. After recording an amazing start in its first few days of release, Toxic has now seen its performance dip to Rs 5.10 crore India net on the second Thursday of its run. This performance figure is still high enough to place the movie safely ahead of others in terms of collections.

However, the performance rate has dipped significantly in comparison to its opening week days. It is now very crucial for the film to do well during its second weekend.

Toxic India And Worldwide Collection So Far

After eight days, Toxic stands at:

India Net: Rs 234.70 crore

India Gross: Rs 280.25 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 41.75 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 322 crore

The global total remains impressive, especially with the film crossing the Rs 300 crore mark within its first week. However, the gap between the overall worldwide figure and the latest daily India collection shows why the second-week trend matters more now than another milestone headline.

Can Toxic Pick Up In The Second Weekend?

This will be the main issue moving forward. Major movies tend to show a huge drop-off during the week following their successful launch, but if the movie has any legs left in it, they’ll become evident during its second weekend.

For Toxic, a good performance on Saturday and Sunday should help secure its place for a larger total through the remainder of its run. If the movie doesn’t make a comeback during the weekend despite its continued drop off during the week, it might not have what it takes to move forward.

Toxic Still Leads Despite The Slowdown

With the Day 8 decline, Toxic has managed to retain its position as one of the best performing movies in terms of box-office collection. With an early lead generated during the opening week, the movie has successfully amassed an amount of Rs 322 crore worldwide.

In the coming days, it will be seen how the movie manages to translate the good opening into a successful theatre run. For the moment, the title is divided in both ways since Rs 322 crore is a huge collection, but Rs 5.10 crore on Day 8 suggests that the second week decline has arrived.

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