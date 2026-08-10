Toxic Cast Salaries: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi And Others’ Reported Fees Revealed

Yash’s Toxic: A Grown-Up’s Fairy Tale is creating quite a lot of hype prior to its release, after its trailer was released on August 8. The upcoming action thriller movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in leading roles.

Apart from the visually striking concept of the movie and the interesting characters, even the pay checks of its lead actors have been receiving a lot of media attention. While Yash seems to be bagging the highest salary package, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara seem to be earning multi-crores each for their performances in the movie.

Yash Leads The Pay Chart

According to rumours, Yash, who plays the lead role in the movie as Raya, is earning approximately Rs 50 crore from his performance in Toxic. This involvement of the actor in the movie is not limited to just performing since he has also been actively working on the creation and production of the movie. Co-writing the movie along with Geetu Mohandas and also producing the movie, Yash earns about Rs 50 crore from the movie. This amount makes him the highest paid actor of the cast as per the latest industry estimates.

Kiara Advani’s Paycheck Makes Headlines

According to reports, Kiara Advani playing the role of Nadia is earning a whopping Rs 15 crore from the movie. With respect to her salary, Kiara has become one of the highest-paid actors in the movie. Kiara’s character has made quite an appearance in the promotions of the movie through its trailer.

Nayanthara Brings Ganga To Life

Ganga is played by Nayanthara in this movie, and she reportedly earns between Rs. 12 crores to Rs. 18 crores. Her character seems to have an important role in the film’s crime-based storyline. Also, the actress has drawn attention to herself because of her fierce looks in the promotional material that includes scenes where she holds a gun. Toxic is the first movie of Nayanthara where she acts opposite Yash.

Rukmini Vasanth Joins The Ensemble

Rukmini Vasanth plays the character of Mellisa in the ensemble and reportedly takes home Rs 3 crores to Rs 5 crores for the film. This movie becomes yet another important addition to the budding film career of Rukmini Vasanth, along with Yash and many other well-known names from the Hindi and South Indian film industry.

Huma Qureshi Steps Into Elizabeth’s Role

Huma Qureshi is rumoured to be playing Elizabeth and has reportedly been paid anywhere from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Despite the producers choosing to keep many details of their characters a secret, Elizabeth is rumoured to have some connection to the world of crime and power surrounding the movie.

Tara Sutaria Adds Another Layer To The Cast

Tara Sutaria, who plays the role of Rebecca, is reported to have made somewhere around Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore in fees for the movie. The character that she plays would be expected to bring a different element to the movie’s cast as well.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups” is directed by Geetu Mohandas starring Yash, while other actors include Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. This film takes place in a dark world involving gangsters and crimes.

The trailer which has come out on August 8 has raised more expectations about the scale, actions, and characters of the film. Not only that, but Yash has co-written and even produced the film.

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