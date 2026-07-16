Toxic Co-Star Benedict Garrett Defends Kiara Advani, Calls Out Double Standards: ‘Why Is Only The Woman Getting…’

The release of Tabaahi, the latest song from Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has sparked a fresh debate online. While many fans praised Yash for his screen presence, Kiara Advani found herself facing criticism over the film’s romantic scenes.

Now, British actor Benedict Garrett, who also stars in Toxic, has publicly defended his co-star, calling the backlash “hypocritical” and questioning why the criticism has been directed almost entirely at Kiara.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Garrett said he was surprised to see people celebrating Yash’s performance while mocking Kiara for appearing in the very same scenes.

‘Yash is married too. Why the double standard?’

In the video, Garrett pointed out that both actors are married and have families, yet only Kiara has been targeted online.

“I’ve seen people praising Yash, filling his comments with fire emojis and saying how amazing he looks. But when it comes to Kiara Advani, she’s become the butt of jokes,” he said.

Referring to comments about Kiara’s recent marriage and motherhood, Garrett added, “Yash is also married, and he’s also a father. So why is only the woman getting the abuse while the man gets the applause?”

His Instagram caption echoed the same sentiment: “Why is Kiara Advani being attacked for doing her job, while Yash is being praised for doing exactly the same thing?”

‘Actors are paid to tell stories’

Garrett stressed that actors should not be judged for portraying fictional relationships on screen.

“They are actors. Their job is to act, to portray characters and make you believe they are in love, even when they’re not,” he said.

He also argued that marriages between actors are built on an understanding of the profession and often require them to perform romantic, intimate and emotionally demanding scenes as part of their work.

“The criticism isn’t about her acting. It’s about her being somebody’s wife and somebody’s mother—as though marriage means an actress should stop acting. That’s ridiculous,” Garrett said.

Why Toxic has remained in the spotlight

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has generated headlines ever since its first promotional material was unveiled. The film’s posters, teaser and now the Tabaahi music video have all triggered heated discussions over their violent and sensual imagery.

Following the release of the song, several social media users criticised Kiara’s romantic scenes with Yash, while others defended the actor, saying she was simply performing her role.

Also starring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.