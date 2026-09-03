Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?

Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: The box-office story around Hanuman Ansh is getting more remarkable by the day. Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups remains far ahead in overall collections, but on Thursday, the Rs 2-crore sleeper hit once again managed to beat it in the daily India net race.

On Day 27, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India, while Toxic earned Rs 5.10 crore net on Day 8. That means Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 2.15 crore more despite being 19 days older in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 7.25 crore India net on Day 27 across 7,037 shows. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 61.38 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 72.32 crore.

For a film that opened to just around Rs 10 lakh and was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, the fourth-week numbers remain extraordinary. Instead of fading after its initial run, the film has continued to grow through word of mouth and strong devotional appeal.

Toxic Day 8 Box Office Collection

Toxic, meanwhile, collected Rs 5.10 crore net in India on Day 8 across 12,432 shows. The Yash starrer has now collected Rs 234.70 crore net in India and Rs 280.25 crore India gross. Overseas, it added Rs 1 crore on Day 8, taking the international gross to Rs 41.75 crore. Its worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 322 crore. So in overall terms, there is no comparison, Toxic is comfortably ahead. But the daily trend tells a very different story.

How Much Did Hanuman Ansh Beat Toxic By?

The gap between the two films on Thursday was Rs 2.15 crore in India net collections. Hanuman Ansh earned around 42% more than Toxic on the day. That is particularly striking because Hanuman Ansh is already on Day 27, while Toxic has only just entered its second week.

Usually, a fourth-week film would be expected to operate at a fraction of a major star-driven release’s daily business. Here, the opposite has happened.

Hanuman Ansh Has Now Beaten Toxic More Than Once

This is not the first time the sleeper hit has outperformed Toxic in the daily race. Earlier, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26, while Toxic earned Rs 8.20 crore on Day 7. That means the smaller film has now stayed ahead of the Yash starrer on consecutive comparison days despite being deep into its theatrical run.

Who Is Really Winning The Box Office Race?

If the question is about total collections, Toxic remains the clear winner with Rs 322 crore worldwide. But if the focus shifts to current daily momentum, Hanuman Ansh is telling the more surprising story. The Rs 2-crore film is still earning Rs 7-plus crore a day in its fourth week, while Toxic has slipped to Rs 5.10 crore in its second.

That does not make Hanuman Ansh the bigger film. But it does make it the stronger hold right now and perhaps the most unusual box-office success story of the season.

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