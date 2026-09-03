LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?

Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 7.25 crore on Day 27, once again beating Toxic, which earned Rs 5.10 crore on Day 8. Here’s how big the gap was.

Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office
Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 08:09 IST

Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: The box-office story around Hanuman Ansh is getting more remarkable by the day. Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups remains far ahead in overall collections, but on Thursday, the Rs 2-crore sleeper hit once again managed to beat it in the daily India net race.

On Day 27, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India, while Toxic earned Rs 5.10 crore net on Day 8. That means Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 2.15 crore more despite being 19 days older in theatres.

You Might Be Interested In

Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 7.25 crore India net on Day 27 across 7,037 shows. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 61.38 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 72.32 crore.

For a film that opened to just around Rs 10 lakh and was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, the fourth-week numbers remain extraordinary. Instead of fading after its initial run, the film has continued to grow through word of mouth and strong devotional appeal.

Toxic Day 8 Box Office Collection

Toxic, meanwhile, collected Rs 5.10 crore net in India on Day 8 across 12,432 shows. The Yash starrer has now collected Rs 234.70 crore net in India and Rs 280.25 crore India gross. Overseas, it added Rs 1 crore on Day 8, taking the international gross to Rs 41.75 crore. Its worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 322 crore. So in overall terms, there is no comparison, Toxic is comfortably ahead. But the daily trend tells a very different story.

How Much Did Hanuman Ansh Beat Toxic By?

The gap between the two films on Thursday was Rs 2.15 crore in India net collections. Hanuman Ansh earned around 42% more than Toxic on the day. That is particularly striking because Hanuman Ansh is already on Day 27, while Toxic has only just entered its second week.

Usually, a fourth-week film would be expected to operate at a fraction of a major star-driven release’s daily business. Here, the opposite has happened.

Hanuman Ansh Has Now Beaten Toxic More Than Once

This is not the first time the sleeper hit has outperformed Toxic in the daily race. Earlier, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26, while Toxic earned Rs 8.20 crore on Day 7. That means the smaller film has now stayed ahead of the Yash starrer on consecutive comparison days despite being deep into its theatrical run.

Who Is Really Winning The Box Office Race?

If the question is about total collections, Toxic remains the clear winner with Rs 322 crore worldwide. But if the focus shifts to current daily momentum, Hanuman Ansh is telling the more surprising story. The Rs 2-crore film is still earning Rs 7-plus crore a day in its fourth week, while Toxic has slipped to Rs 5.10 crore in its second.

That does not make Hanuman Ansh the bigger film. But it does make it the stronger hold right now and perhaps the most unusual box-office success story of the season.

ALSO READ: Uttam Kumar At 100: From Repeated Flops To India’s First National Award For Best Actor — How Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay Became Bengal’s ‘Mahanayak’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?

RELATED News

Uttam Kumar At 100: From Repeated Flops To India’s First National Award For Best Actor — How Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay Became Bengal’s ‘Mahanayak’

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash Starrer Crosses Rs 322 Crore Worldwide, But India Numbers Drop To…

Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed After Sleeper-Hit Run: Story, Trilogy Plan And What We Know About Part 2

Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen Marriage Row: Charu Asopa Found Condoms In His Bag — Why Did He Accuse Her Of An Affair?

3 Idiots 2 Cast Confirmed: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan And Sharman Joshi Return, Rajkumar Hirani Reveals What He Is Writing

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Turn Green As US Bond Yields Ease, Strong Forex Inflows Boost Sentiment

Gold Rate Today, September 3: Check Latest 24K And 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

England Squad vs Pakistan 3rd Test Announced: Brydon Carse Remains Out, Matt Fisher Dropped From 15-Man Team

Rewa Hospital Chief Removed After ‘You Got Your Sister Pregnant’ Remark To Family Of 22-Year-Old Dead Woman

Samsung’s Security Glitch Is Locking Galaxy Users Out Without Warning, And There’s Still No Fix

Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate With Viral Instagram Post After Argentina Retirement | WATCH VIDEO

Babar Azam Gifts Signed Bat to King Charles III Before England vs Pakistan 3rd Test | WATCH VIDEO

La Blanquita Viral MMS: Katy Cardona And Naim Darrechi Searches Explode Amid Leak Claims

Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe

Raghav Chadha’s Name Deleted From Punjab Voter List: ‘Permanently Shifted’ Tag Triggers BJP-AAP Clash

Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?
Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?
Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?
Toxic Day 8 Vs Hanuman Ansh Day 27 Box Office: Rs 2-Crore Sleeper Hit Beats Yash Starrer Again — By How Much?

QUICK LINKS