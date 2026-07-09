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Home > Entertainment News > Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes

Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes

Days after Tabaahi, the first song from Toxic, drew mixed reactions online, Kiara Advani shared new stills from the film with a cryptic caption. While some fans believe it was a subtle response to the criticism, others have rallied behind the actor ahead of the film's release.

Toxic (photo: X)
Toxic (photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 15:39 IST

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has remained one of the most talked-about Indian films of the year, but not always for the reasons its makers may have hoped. Following the release of Tabaahi, the film’s first music video featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, social media was flooded with mixed reactions, with some users criticising its romantic visuals and intimate scenes. Amid the online debate, Kiara Advani returned to Instagram on Thursday with a fresh set of stills from the film, introducing her character, Nadia.

Sharing the images, the actor wrote, “Leaving a little chaos wherever she goes ❤️‍🔥 N A D I A 🥰.”

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The post immediately caught fans’ attention, with many wondering whether the caption was a subtle nod to the ongoing social media chatter. However, Kiara has not directly addressed the criticism surrounding the song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Fans Rally Behind the Actor

While Tabaahi has sparked divided opinions online, Kiara’s latest post received an outpouring of support from her followers. Several fans praised her screen presence and performance, with one writing, “Love of fans is far greater than any hate. Just keep going.” Another commented, “Every frame, every glimpse… Nadia is slaying without saying anything.”

Some even demanded an uncensored international version of the song, calling the chemistry between Yash and Kiara one of the highlights of the music video. At the same time, a section of social media users continued to troll the actor, with a few even dragging her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, into the conversation. Neither Kiara nor the film’s team has responded to those remarks.

Why Is Tabaahi Being Discussed?

Released earlier this week, Tabaahi marked the first extended look at Yash and Kiara’s on-screen pairing. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, the romantic track presents a passionate love story set against a vintage-inspired backdrop. While many viewers appreciated the song’s visuals, music and the chemistry between its lead actors, others felt some sequences were unusually bold for a mainstream commercial film. The contrasting reactions quickly made the song trend across social media platforms.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action drama headlined by Yash. The ensemble cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Tovino Thomas and several others. After multiple delays, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. Although it arrives two days before Eetha and Vvan, both releasing on August 28, the extended holiday weekend is expected to set up one of the biggest box office clashes of the year.

For now, Toxic continues to dominate online conversations, whether through its music, its visuals or Kiara Advani’s latest social media post.

ALSO READ: Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding

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Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes
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Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes

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Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes

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Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes
Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes
Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes
Toxic: Kiara Advani’s ‘Leaving A Little Chaos’ Post Sparks Buzz After Tabaahi Faces Backlash Over Intimate Scenes

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