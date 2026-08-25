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Home > Entertainment News > Toxic Movie Release Date: Yash-Kiara Advani Film Sells Over 9 Lakh Tickets In Advance, How Much Has It Earned?

Toxic Movie Release Date: Yash-Kiara Advani Film Sells Over 9 Lakh Tickets In Advance, How Much Has It Earned?

Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic has sold over 9.13 lakh Day 1 tickets ahead of its August 26 release. The film has already earned Rs 32.40 crore through advance bookings in India.

Yash in Toxic, Image Credits- IMDb
Yash in Toxic, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 12:00 IST

Yash’s comeback on the silver screen is becoming a huge success story at the box office already. With only one day left for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the film directed by Geetu Mohandas has seen a massive increase in advance bookings throughout the country.

Toxic movie release date is August 26, 2026, and Toxic has gained an excellent Day 1 collection before spot booking even starts. The cast includes Yash and Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria.

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Toxic Movie Release Date: When Is Yash’s Film Releasing?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated for a global release in theatres on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The movie will be released in various languages, such as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. The movie’s release comes after a period of four years when Yash released his previous blockbuster movie “KGF: Chapter 2,” hence the expectation that people will focus on how well “Toxic” performs on the opening day. The demand for the movie is high, with some theatres already arranging morning and late-night shows.

Toxic Advance Booking Crosses Rs 32 Crore

According to the latest Sacnilk advance booking report, Toxic has sold 9,13,879 tickets for its first day across all tracked formats and languages in India. The film has collected approximately Rs 32.40 crore gross through advance bookings, excluding blocked seats. Once blocked seats are taken into account, the overall figure rises to approximately Rs 41.52 crore.

The film has also secured around 17,930 shows across the country, giving Yash’s comeback a huge theatrical footprint heading into release day. That distinction between the two figures is important. The Rs 32.40 crore figure represents actual advance-booking gross without blocked seats, making it the cleaner number to use when assessing pre-release ticket sales.

Hindi Version Leads Toxic Ticket Sales

Interestingly, the Hindi version has emerged as the biggest contributor in terms of tickets sold. The Hindi 2D version has sold around 4.74 lakh tickets, generating approximately Rs 15.82 crore gross from more than 13,700 shows.

The Kannada 2D version is also witnessing huge demand in Yash’s home market. It has sold more than 3.18 lakh tickets and collected approximately Rs 13.06 crore in advance sales. Tamil bookings have crossed 75,000 tickets, while Telugu and Malayalam versions are also contributing to the film’s nationwide tally. Premium formats including IMAX and 4DX have further added to its advance collection.

Karnataka Remains Toxic’s Strongest Market

Unsurprisingly, Karnataka remains the film’s biggest market by value. Across all versions, advance booking gross in the state stands at approximately Rs 14.59 crore without blocked seats, while the figure rises beyond Rs 17 crore when blocked inventory is included. Bengaluru alone is driving a substantial part of that demand. The Kannada 2D version has collected around Rs 8.72 crore from the city in advance sales, with several shows already almost full. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha have also emerged as important contributors ahead of release.

How Big Can Toxic’s Day 1 Be?

With Rs 32.40 crore already secured in tracked advance sales and more than 9.13 lakh tickets sold, Toxic has built a strong base before a single opening-day walk-in is counted. Its final Day 1 number will depend on spot bookings, occupancy through the evening and how strongly the Hindi markets respond beyond pre-sales. The film’s A certificate could limit part of the family audience, but its massive show count and Yash’s post-KGF 2 comeback factor give it plenty of room to grow.

For now, one thing is clear: Toxic is no longer merely entering theatres with hype. Its advance-booking numbers have converted a sizeable portion of that buzz into actual ticket sales.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Kriti Sanon: ‘Why Would You Tie Rakhi In Your Bikini?’

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Toxic Movie Release Date: Yash-Kiara Advani Film Sells Over 9 Lakh Tickets In Advance, How Much Has It Earned?
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Toxic Movie Release Date: Yash-Kiara Advani Film Sells Over 9 Lakh Tickets In Advance, How Much Has It Earned?
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Toxic Movie Release Date: Yash-Kiara Advani Film Sells Over 9 Lakh Tickets In Advance, How Much Has It Earned?
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