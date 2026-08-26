Toxic Movie Review: Yash Owns The Screen, But Can Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Epic Escape KGF’s Shadow?

Toxic Movie Review: Yash is finally back on the big screen after a four-year gap, but his much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has opened to a sharply divided response from early viewers.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster drama arrived in theatres on August 26 amid massive expectations, strong advance bookings and the weight of Yash’s blockbuster KGF franchise. While fans are once again praising the actor’s commanding screen presence and the film’s rich visual scale, several early reactions have pointed towards an uneven screenplay, excessive violence and a noticeable KGF hangover.

The first wave of audience reviews suggests that Toxic has enough spectacle to create theatrical moments, but whether that style is backed by a strong enough story is where opinions begin to split.

Toxic Movie Review: Yash’s Screen Presence Remains The Biggest Highlight

Even among viewers who have criticised the film, one thing appears fairly consistent, Yash continues to command attention whenever he is on screen. Several early reviews praised his look, swagger and ability to carry individual sequences even when the screenplay falters. One viewer described Yash as effortlessly carrying some of the film’s strongest moments, while another said his charm was among the major reasons the first half remained engaging despite its uneven writing.

That should hardly come as a surprise. After Rocky Bhai became a pan-India phenomenon, Yash entered Toxic with enormous expectations around his next character. Here, he plays Raya, while also reportedly appearing as Raya’s son Rumi, also known as Ticket, giving him a dual role within the gangster drama. For several viewers, however, Raya also appears a little too familiar.

Toxic Movie Review: Is The KGF Hangover Too Difficult To Ignore?

This is perhaps the most repeated criticism emerging from the first shows. Multiple audience reactions have described Toxic as carrying a “heavy KGF hangover”, particularly in Yash’s presentation, slow-motion hero moments, violence and the overall style of the action sequences.

That does not necessarily mean viewers are rejecting Yash’s mass avatar. In fact, his screen presence remains one of the film’s most widely praised elements. The concern is that Toxic was expected to introduce audiences to an entirely different cinematic world under Geetu Mohandas. When certain portions begin reminding viewers of KGF, the comparison becomes difficult to escape. For a star attempting to follow one of the biggest characters of his career, that was always going to be a challenging line to walk.

Toxic Movie Review: Does Style Overpower The Story?

This is where the reactions become more critical. Several viewers have praised Rajeev Ravi’s cinematography, production design and the film’s visual richness, but have simultaneously argued that the screenplay does not offer the same level of impact. One recurring description across early reactions is “style over substance.”

Viewers have complained that the first half feels scattered, with violence, adult sequences, fights and slow-motion moments arriving frequently while the central story takes longer to move forward. Others have criticised the lack of clear character introductions and emotional connection. The screenplay appears to be the biggest dividing factor so far.

Some viewers have called the first half merely “decent” and praised the interval for lifting the film, while harsher reactions have labelled the narrative clumsy, tiring and difficult to follow. That range itself suggests Toxic may be the kind of film that works considerably better for audiences interested in spectacle than those looking for tightly structured storytelling.

Toxic Movie Review: What Works In The First Half?

Despite the criticism, there are positives appearing repeatedly. The visual scale, cinematography and Yash’s screen presence are being appreciated, while some viewers have also highlighted his scenes with Kiara Advani as among the better portions of the first half. The interval block has received relatively positive mentions too, with several reactions suggesting that it provides the film with a much-needed lift after an uneven opening stretch.

The action has received a more divided response. While some viewers found a few sequences effective on the big screen, others felt the staging looked artificial in places. Even Ravi Basrur’s background score, something that became a huge part of Yash’s KGF image has divided audiences this time, with several early reviewers calling it underwhelming.

Toxic Movie Review: Does The Second Half And Climax Improve Things?

Interestingly, one of the more balanced early reactions suggests that the climax gives Toxic a much-needed lift. The viewer praised the production scale and several of Yash’s moments but described the overall film as uneven, eventually calling it a one-time watch rather than either a great film or a complete disaster.

This may prove important as more shows conclude. Many of the harsher reactions initially centred on the first half, so the larger audience verdict will depend heavily on whether viewers feel the second half provides enough payoff for the lengthy setup.

Toxic Movie Review: What Are Viewers Saying Overall?

At this early stage, Toxic appears to be receiving a mixed and noticeably polarised response rather than unanimous praise.

The positives being repeated are:

Yash’s commanding screen presence

Rich cinematography and production design

Large-scale presentation

A few effective action moments

Yash and Kiara Advani’s portions

Interval and climax sequences

The criticism, however, is equally clear:

Uneven and messy screenplay

Heavy KGF hangover

Limited emotional connect

Excessive violence and adult content

Weak or inconsistent background score

Lengthy portions where the story struggles to move forward

One viewer ultimately rated it 2.5/5, describing it as a mixed experience with enough positives for a one-time watch, while other reactions were substantially harsher and went as low as 1.5/5.

Toxic Movie Review Verdict: Is Yash’s Comeback Worth Watching?

The first audience verdict suggests Toxic is unlikely to be a universally loved comeback. Yash appears to have delivered on the one thing audiences expected most star power. His swagger, presence and ability to turn individual scenes into theatrical moments remain intact.

Where Toxic seems to struggle is in connecting those moments through a consistently engaging screenplay. Geetu Mohandas and her team have clearly mounted the film on an enormous canvas, and the cinematography and production scale are receiving appreciation. But when viewers repeatedly describe a film as visually impressive yet narratively messy, the spectacle alone may not be enough for everyone.

For hardcore Yash fans, Toxic still offers the big-screen aura they have been waiting four years to see again. For others, the early reactions suggest a far more uneven ride.

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