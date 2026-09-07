Toxic Rejected Rs 150 Crore OTT Offer, Now Gets Only…? How Yash Starrer’s Streaming Value Crashed After Box Office Run

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was supposed to become one of the top theatrical and OTT investments of 2026. However, it looks like a new story has developed for this movie’s digital rights post-release.

Sources claim that the makers of Toxic had already been offered Rs 150 crores by some OTT platform before the release of the movie. But instead of accepting that offer, the team waited until Rs 200 crores was being offered, taking into account the expectation of good theatre performance, which would increase its OTT value. It seems like their plan might not have succeeded, as after the theatrical release, some OTT players are now allegedly offering them just Rs 30 crores for its digital rights.

Why Did Toxic Reject A Rs 150 Crore OTT Offer?

Even before the movie Toxic went into theatres, there was news of an OTT site that had made an offer of Rs 150 crore to procure the streaming rights of the movie. The makers of the film, however, were looking for close to Rs 200 crore. It was reported that Yash believed that once Toxic became a success in theatres, the makers would be in a much better position to negotiate a better deal online.

How Much Is Toxic Being Offered For OTT Rights Now?

The picture seems totally changed post theatrical release, where it is being reported that the digital media is making offers in the range as low as Rs 30 crore for the rights to stream Toxic in all the languages.

It’s a huge fall from the previous Rs 150 crore offer before the release and a greater one from the claimed Rs 200 crore expected by the makers of the film. The highest current offer has been reported from ZEE5.

How Much Did Toxic Earn At The Box Office?

The movie Toxic kicked off the theatrical run in big style. While the movie apparently raked in close to Rs 101.10 crore net across languages in India, its collection figures plummeted significantly post-launch.

On the 12th day, its net collection from India had dipped to about Rs 245.75 crore, whereas the worldwide gross of the movie was about Rs 337.80 crore. Although it crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide mark, the level of theatrical success did not match expectations due to the production level of the movie.

Why Did Toxic’s Streaming Value Reportedly Crash?

Usually, OTT platforms consider many factors while assessing a film, like box office performance, audience reaction, language spread, repeat viewability, and subscriber interest in the film. In case of Toxic, however, the film started off well but went through a sharp fall afterwards.

This weakening in box office performance seems to have an effect on how the streamers are judging the value of the film now. There is a huge gap between pre-release offers of Rs 150 crores and post-release offers of only Rs 30 crores.

Has Toxic’s OTT Platform Been Confirmed?

No. As of now, there has been no official announcement confirming Toxic’s streaming platform, OTT release date or final digital-rights value. While ZEE5 is reportedly among the platforms interested in acquiring the movie, the deal has not been publicly finalised. For now, the numbers remain reported estimates rather than officially disclosed figures.

What is clear, however, is that Toxic’s OTT negotiations have reportedly changed dramatically since its theatrical release, turning what was once expected to be a Rs 200 crore digital deal into a much tougher negotiation.

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