The wait for real life couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s latest song Toxic, sung by Badshah and Payal Dev is finally over. On Tuesday, the makers of the song have launched the official song on YouTube. Unlike Badshah’s party numbers, Toxic is all about a relationship gone wrong. It explores the various facets of a toxic relationship but it is eventually their love that keep them together and give their relationship another try.

Marking the first ever collaboration of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta with Badshah and Payal Dev, Toxic has been shot entirely at home amid coronavirus lockdown. Shot entirely on an iPhone, the directorial credits have been given to actor Ravi Dubey. Considering Ravi and Sargun are one of the most adorable couples of Indian television, the 4 minute and 37 second song makes you root for them and their relationship.

For Badshah and Payal Dev, it is their second collaboration after Genda Phool, which featured Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Speaking about Toxic, Payal Dev said in a recent interview with a news portal that Badshah and her decided to collaborate on Toxic first. Genda Phool happened much later but it was released first because it’s video was ready.

Describing the song as an all-out heartbreak melodic song, Payal Dev said that lyrics are from a different school of thought. Moreover, the video was shot in their respective homes. On collaborating with Badshah for the second time, Payal Dev said that Badshah is an amazing artist and is always open to explore new sounds.

