Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: With less than a month to go before its theatrical release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has unveiled its first full-fledged music video, Tabaahi. Released by Zee Music Company, the 4-minute-26-second track offers audiences their longest glimpse yet of Yash and Kiara Advani together, hinting that beneath the film’s gangster backdrop lies a deeply emotional love story. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, Tabaahi unfolds like a poetic romance wrapped in danger and longing. Rather than relying on action, the video focuses on the emotional bond between its lead characters, leaving fans intrigued about their journey.

A love story wrapped in mystery and cinematic visuals

The music video opens with a quote by celebrated Persian poet Rumi: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” The line immediately establishes the film’s emotional tone before transitioning into a montage of Yash and Kiara sharing intimate moments.

The pair are seen strolling through narrow European-style streets, embracing by the beach, sharing kisses inside a vintage car and driving across scenic landscapes in a striking red convertible. One particularly memorable sequence places them inside a Ferris wheel cabin during heavy rain, while another captures the couple huddled together in the backseat of a classic car.

The visuals lean heavily into a vintage aesthetic, featuring cobbled streets, carnival rides, retro automobiles and warm, moody lighting. Yash appears in his rugged long-haired look complete with leather jackets and a thick beard, while Kiara complements the old-world setting in elegant period-inspired outfits.

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Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria hint at deeper conflict

Although romance dominates the music video, Tabaahi also teases the emotional conflict driving the narrative.

Nayanthara appears briefly in what seems to be the role of Yash’s trusted confidante, while Tara Sutaria makes a dramatic appearance later in the song.

In one key sequence, Tara asks Yash, “Can a selfish person like you ever truly fall in love?” His calm reply—”No chance”—adds another layer of intrigue, suggesting that love and betrayal may lie at the heart of the film.

A surprising turn for Yash, who once admitted romance wasn’t his strength

The passionate romance on display in Tabaahi may surprise longtime fans of Yash.

During an earlier appearance on Weekend With Ramesh, the actor had admitted that romantic scenes were among the most difficult parts of acting for him. He also revealed that he follows a personal rule while choosing intimate scenes.

“If I am not comfortable watching a scene with my parents sitting beside me, I won’t do it,” he had said, explaining that he prefers performances that remain emotionally powerful without making audiences uncomfortable.

Vishal Mishra calls the song ‘love as wreckage’

Composer-singer Vishal Mishra described Tabaahi as far more than a conventional love ballad.

According to him, the song represents “love as wreckage, surrender and fire that doesn’t ask permission.” He added that Yash’s screen presence demanded music capable of matching the intensity of the film’s emotional world.

Penned in Hindi by Raj Shekhar, the track has also been released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam with region-specific lyrics by leading writers from each industry.

About Toxic

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is positioned as a large-scale period gangster drama with a strong emotional core. The film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi and several others in pivotal roles.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and multiple international languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 26, making it one of the biggest Indian releases of the year.