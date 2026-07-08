LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pune Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FIFA World Cup pune Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FIFA World Cup pune Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FIFA World Cup pune Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FIFA World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pune Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FIFA World Cup pune Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FIFA World Cup pune Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FIFA World Cup pune Vijay donald trump tata cars Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Surat pm modi’ amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return FIFA World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have dropped the official music video of Tabaahi, giving fans their first extended look at Yash and Kiara Advani's on-screen chemistry.

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out (Photo: X)
Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 16:36 IST

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: With less than a month to go before its theatrical release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has unveiled its first full-fledged music video, Tabaahi. Released by Zee Music Company, the 4-minute-26-second track offers audiences their longest glimpse yet of Yash and Kiara Advani together, hinting that beneath the film’s gangster backdrop lies a deeply emotional love story. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, Tabaahi unfolds like a poetic romance wrapped in danger and longing. Rather than relying on action, the video focuses on the emotional bond between its lead characters, leaving fans intrigued about their journey.

A love story wrapped in mystery and cinematic visuals

The music video opens with a quote by celebrated Persian poet Rumi: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” The line immediately establishes the film’s emotional tone before transitioning into a montage of Yash and Kiara sharing intimate moments.

You Might Be Interested In

The pair are seen strolling through narrow European-style streets, embracing by the beach, sharing kisses inside a vintage car and driving across scenic landscapes in a striking red convertible. One particularly memorable sequence places them inside a Ferris wheel cabin during heavy rain, while another captures the couple huddled together in the backseat of a classic car.

The visuals lean heavily into a vintage aesthetic, featuring cobbled streets, carnival rides, retro automobiles and warm, moody lighting. Yash appears in his rugged long-haired look complete with leather jackets and a thick beard, while Kiara complements the old-world setting in elegant period-inspired outfits.

Watch 

Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria hint at deeper conflict

Although romance dominates the music video, Tabaahi also teases the emotional conflict driving the narrative.

Nayanthara appears briefly in what seems to be the role of Yash’s trusted confidante, while Tara Sutaria makes a dramatic appearance later in the song.

In one key sequence, Tara asks Yash, “Can a selfish person like you ever truly fall in love?” His calm reply—”No chance”—adds another layer of intrigue, suggesting that love and betrayal may lie at the heart of the film.

A surprising turn for Yash, who once admitted romance wasn’t his strength

The passionate romance on display in Tabaahi may surprise longtime fans of Yash.

During an earlier appearance on Weekend With Ramesh, the actor had admitted that romantic scenes were among the most difficult parts of acting for him. He also revealed that he follows a personal rule while choosing intimate scenes.

“If I am not comfortable watching a scene with my parents sitting beside me, I won’t do it,” he had said, explaining that he prefers performances that remain emotionally powerful without making audiences uncomfortable.

Vishal Mishra calls the song ‘love as wreckage’

Composer-singer Vishal Mishra described Tabaahi as far more than a conventional love ballad.

According to him, the song represents “love as wreckage, surrender and fire that doesn’t ask permission.” He added that Yash’s screen presence demanded music capable of matching the intensity of the film’s emotional world.

Penned in Hindi by Raj Shekhar, the track has also been released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam with region-specific lyrics by leading writers from each industry.

About Toxic

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is positioned as a large-scale period gangster drama with a strong emotional core. The film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi and several others in pivotal roles.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and multiple international languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 26, making it one of the biggest Indian releases of the year.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH
Tags: Tabaahitoxic movie

RELATED News

Did Diljit Dosanjh Refuse to Charge For Satluj? Director Finally Reveals The Story

Rajkummar Rao Restricts Comments On Dada First Look Amid Backlash; Here’s How The Internet Reacted

Who Is Parvathy Thiruvothu? The Malayalam Actor Who Says Treating Superstars Like Gods Enables Exploitation

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Franchise Steady On Second Tuesday, Nears Rs 175 Crore Globally

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Jumps On Tuesday, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark

LATEST NEWS

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH

CM Yogi Launches Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana for 12 Lakh Teaching Personnel

Karnataka HC Stays Case Against Coorg Homestay Owner in US Tourist Assault Case

CM Yogi Felicitates Principals/Headmasters Of Clean And Green Schools

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini Temple

Mumbai Breaks July Rainfall Average In Just 7 Days Despite El Nino: Here’s Why

EV Subsidy Scheme Accelerates Electric Vehicle Adoption In UP; Lucknow Leads In Number Of Applications

Around 16 People Trapped After Building Collapse in Pune’s Pimpri Chinhwad

How Team Computers Is Building Cyber Resilience Beyond Traditional Security Solutions

Fashion Show Director Utsav Dholakia Rewrites the Rules of Indian Ethnic Men’s Fashion at EMI Fashion Week India

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH
Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH
Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH
Toxic Song ‘Tabaahi’ Out: Yash and Kiara Advani Set The Screen On Fire With Intense Romance Ahead Of August Release – WATCH

QUICK LINKS