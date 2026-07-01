Toxic Teaser Out: Yash Finally Reveals Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and More in ‘Ladies & Ladies’ Promo

Toxic Teaser Out: KGF star Yash has taken excitement to a next level for his upcoming Toxic: A fairytale for grown-ups with the recent Ladies and Ladies promo.. After months of fans asking “Where are the ladies?”, the makers have dropped a striking new promotional video titled “Ladies & Ladies.”

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the 1-minute-and-41-second teaser shifts the spotlight entirely to the powerhouse female ensemble driving this gangster drama film.

Who are the ‘Ladies’ introduced in the Toxic promo?

If you were wondering about the female cast of this movie, this new promo does just that by featuring its female stars and hinting at unique and fearsome avatars for each one, without revealing much about their storylines obviously. The narration heard throughout the video creates an intense and rebellious atmosphere, based on the underlying theme, “Love makes women monsters.”

Nayanthara & Rukmini Vasanth: Shown in gritty, heavy action-oriented sequences, projecting intense power and determination.

Kiara Advani: Portrays a quiet, melancholy intensity that hints at a complex emotional arc.

Tara Sutaria & Huma Qureshi: Exude effortless confidence and glamour in their brief, impactful screen appearances.

An edgy disclaimer for a ‘Grown-Up’ fairytale

Establishing the right tone for the film’s intense storyline, the “Ladies & Ladies” trailer begins with an unorthodox and humorous disclaiming scene that goes like this:

“Kids… Stay away. Parents… Make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… Make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great-grandparents… At your own risk.”

This disclaimer sets the tone for the edgy and grown-up world of gangsters that Geetu Mohandas wants to build, combining a conventional men-centric story with a powerful female gaze.

Toxic Release date

Toxic marks the highly awaited comeback of Yash to the big screen after his huge success in the KGF series which was released after four years. The rockstar is set to perform as Raya and Ticket in the film through a double role.

The film is being produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations at a budget of astronomical Rs 850-1000 crores, making it one of the biggest budget films ever produced in India. Toxic will have simultaneous releases in Kannada and English languages, and it is all set for the world-wide theatrical release on 26 August 2026. So be ready for another Yash heavyweight and even though the action is guaranteed but this will be different.

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