The countdown for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s upcoming song Toxic, sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, has finally kickstarted. After raising excitement among the fans with the official poster, the makers of the song have released a teaser on social media and it seems to be working wonders. Featuring one of the most loved jodis of Indian Television- Ravi and Sargun, Toxic explores the multiple facets of a relationship gone wrong. From anger, longingness to despair, it captures it all. Despite it all, the chemistry between Ravi and Sargun peeks through.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Sargun wrote in the caption, “Neeyat to tujhse beintehaa mohabbat karne ki thi naa jaane kab nafrat ne saari hadein paar kar di” (The intension was to love you deeply but didn’t realise when hatred crossed all lines). She further gave direction credits to Ravi Dubey. Toxic will be released tomorrow, i.e Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Toxic will mark the first ever collaboration of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey with Badshah and Payal Dev. On collaborating with Sargun and Ravi, Badshah had earlier called them really talented actors and his close friends. Expressing that he loved their performance in the video, Badshah said that he cannot wait to release the song and hopes that audiences will not only like the song but also shower their love upon them.

Meanwhile, Sargun and Ravi called the whole experience of working with the entire team was really pleasant. They said they they really admire Badshah’s work and him as a person. The song is extremely beautiful and they have put in their best efforts to shoot the song at home and do justice to it.

