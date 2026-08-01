Toxic Trailer Release Date Out: Yash, Nayanthara And Kiara Advani-Starrer Set For Major Reveal – Check Date Here

Toxic Trailer Release Date Out: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is officially entering its next promotional phase. After months of anticipation surrounding the ambitious multilingual action drama, the makers have confirmed that its trailer will be released on August 8. The announcement came through the film’s official social media handle on Saturday, August 1, giving fans a definite date to look forward to. The trailer will arrive just over two weeks before the film’s scheduled worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

When Will Yash’s Toxic Trailer Release?

The Toxic trailer will premiere on August 8. The release is expected to offer a deeper look at the film’s world, characters and high-octane action after the makers kept much of the plot under wraps in the earlier promotional material.

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, with Mohandas also directing the project. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is being mounted as a large-scale cinematic spectacle with an ensemble cast.

Who Stars In Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups?

Yash leads the cast, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi playing key roles.

The film’s teaser had already generated curiosity by introducing the female characters without revealing much about their identities or motivations. The one-minute-41-second teaser used a mysterious female voice-over and opened with an unusual warning aimed at children, parents and even grandparents. The cryptic approach has left audiences speculating about the film’s narrative, while the makers have deliberately avoided revealing major plot points.

Toxic To Release In Multiple Languages

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is being shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages. The multilingual strategy reflects the growing pan-India ambitions of major Indian films, particularly following Yash’s massive success with the KGF franchise.

When And Where To Watch Toxic?

The Geetu Mohandas directorial is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026. With the trailer now set for August 8, the promotional campaign is expected to intensify in the days leading up to its theatrical release.

For Yash, Toxic marks a significant departure from the KGF universe and his next major big-screen outing after the blockbuster franchise that established him as a pan-India star.