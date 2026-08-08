Toxic Trailer Review: Yash, Kiara Advani And Nayanthara Lead Geetu Mohandas’ Dark, Violent World, But Does The Story Match The Scale?

The Toxic trailer has finally arrived, and it is difficult to call what Geetu Mohandas has put together conventional. This is not the straightforward action spectacle one might expect from Yash after KGF. Instead, the trailer throws together crime, family dysfunction, violence, sexuality, power games and a deliberately surreal visual language.

And, honestly, that is both its biggest strength and its biggest problem.

Yash plays Raya, a man who appears to have built his world around power, pleasure and chaos. But the trailer’s real hook is the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. What initially looks like a story about a larger-than-life gangster gradually takes a darker turn, suggesting that Raya’s greatest battle may eventually be with the legacy he leaves behind.

Yash Is Clearly Playing A Different Game

Yash is magnetic here. Whether he is grinning through violence, walking into a room as he owns it or appearing in a surprisingly vulnerable moment, there is very little doubt about who the trailer belongs to. The actor’s performance also seems more theatrical than his KGF persona. Raya is not simply a mass hero; he looks morally rotten, unpredictable and occasionally grotesque. That distinction is important because Toxic appears determined to make its protagonist uncomfortable rather than conventionally heroic.

The internet response has already reflected that split. Several early reactions praised the trailer’s scale, cinematography and Yash’s screen presence, while others found the slow-motion-heavy editing, dialogue and exaggerated heroism excessive.

Take a look at the reactions

Yash was born to play Ravana, no one can change my mind on this. Generational casting. #Toxic pic.twitter.com/jpG1HGpCOJ — Siddhant (@si_dd_hant_) August 8, 2026

#yash Thank you sir for delivering this masterclass movie #Toxic . Trailer looks massive,grand also fabulous. — Sathya Bhat (@Sathya7997) August 8, 2026

Crazy trailer cut, Some action sences are just 🗿.

Overall Peak stuff ✌🏻👏🏻#toxic https://t.co/VUOdt2J7dn — 𝖲ᴛᴀʀ★𝖫ᴏʀ𝖣 (@Sac_Says) August 8, 2026

The Women Look Intriguing, But Are They Being Used Enough?

Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth all appear to occupy important spaces in Raya’s world. Yet the trailer raises the same concern that followed the earlier Ladies & Ladies promo: are these characters genuinely central to the story, or simply being positioned around Yash’s larger-than-life persona?

The trailer gives us flashes rather than answers. Kiara, in particular, looks promising, while Nayanthara gets moments that suggest there is considerably more going on beneath the surface. But after almost five minutes, we still don’t know enough about these women to understand their motivations. That could be deliberate, or it could become a problem.

Toxic Trailer: Watch

The Trailer Looks Expensive. Maybe Too Expensive

Visually, Toxic is undoubtedly ambitious. The production design, costumes, colour palette, action staging and cinematography create a distinct world. It feels grimy, decadent and slightly unhinged. But the trailer also suffers from overkill. There are so many slow-motion shots, heightened expressions, stylised frames and dramatic flourishes that the film sometimes appears to be shouting for attention rather than earning it.

And then comes the biggest issue: the trailer seems to reveal a substantial chunk of the film’s emotional and narrative architecture. Some viewers online have already attempted to piece together the father-son story and the characters’ connections.

That is a risky move for a film that clearly wants mystery to be part of its appeal.

Toxic Trailer Review: Verdict

KGF taught audiences to expect Yash to walk into a frame and dominate it. Toxic seems to be asking for something different: to watch him inhabit a character who may be considerably more damaged than heroic. The trailer is visually audacious, technically impressive and undeniably intriguing, but it is also messy, overstuffed and occasionally too self-conscious about being “mass”.

The good news? There is enough here to make me want to watch the film. The bad news? The trailer has not convinced me that the madness has a story underneath it, yet.