Toxic Vs Awarapan 2 Vs Irumudi Box Office Collection: Yash Takes The Lead In Just 3 Days — Where Do Emraan Hashmi And Ravi Teja Stand?

The box office race has become significantly more interesting with the arrival of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. While Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Ravi Teja’s Irumudi had already established themselves at the ticket windows, Toxic has needed just three completed days to move ahead of both films in worldwide collections.

As of the latest completed figures, Toxic has grossed Rs 221.45 crore worldwide, while Awarapan 2 stands at Rs 205.35 crore. Irumudi, meanwhile, has accumulated Rs 136.70 crore globally. However, the three films are at very different stages of their theatrical runs, making the pace of their collections just as important as the totals themselves.

Toxic Box Office: Yash Takes Worldwide Lead In Just 3 Days

Yash’s Toxic has emerged as the clear leader in the three-way comparison after a huge opening. The Geetu Mohandas directorial collected Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Day 1, before adding Rs 37.65 crore on its second day and Rs 26.60 crore on Friday.

This has taken the film’s three-day India net total to Rs 165.35 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 197.70 crore, while Rs 23.75 crore has come from overseas markets, pushing the worldwide collection to Rs 221.45 crore. The biggest talking point is the speed at which Toxic has reached the figure. It has already moved past the worldwide lifetime-to-date collection of Awarapan 2 despite the Emraan Hashmi film being in theatres for over two weeks.

At the same time, Toxic has witnessed sizeable drops after its massive opening day, meaning its first Saturday and Sunday will now be crucial in determining how far it can extend the lead.

Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Film Stays Above Rs 200 Crore

Awarapan 2 may have lost the top spot to Toxic, but Emraan Hashmi’s romantic drama has already achieved an important milestone of its own. The film has completed 15 days at the box office and currently stands at Rs 145.45 crore net in India.

Its India gross collection has reached Rs 173.30 crore, while the overseas market has contributed another Rs 32.05 crore. This takes the film’s worldwide total to Rs 205.35 crore.

Awarapan 2 had a particularly strong opening weekend, collecting Rs 22 crore on Friday, Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 26 crore on Sunday in India. The film has naturally slowed down during its third week, collecting Rs 1.20 crore net on Day 15, but crossing the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark has already made it one of the notable performers of Emraan Hashmi’s career.

Irumudi Box Office: Ravi Teja Crosses Rs 100 Crore India Net

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi currently occupies third place in the worldwide comparison, but the Telugu film continues to show healthy momentum. After eight completed days, Irumudi has crossed Rs 100 crore net in India, with its total standing at Rs 101.85 crore.

The film has grossed Rs 118.20 crore in India and another Rs 18.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 136.70 crore. Interestingly, Irumudi witnessed a strong jump on its second Friday. It collected Rs 9.70 crore net on Day 8, up from Rs 6.90 crore on the previous day. With its second weekend now underway, Ravi Teja’s film still has an opportunity to considerably extend its total.

Toxic Vs Awarapan 2 Vs Irumudi: Who Is Winning The Box Office Race?

Going purely by worldwide collections, Yash is currently ahead.

Toxic — Rs 221.45 crore worldwide

Awarapan 2 — Rs 205.35 crore worldwide

Irumudi — Rs 136.70 crore worldwide

The difference, however, lies in how quickly those numbers have arrived. Toxic reached the top after only three completed days, while Awarapan 2 has had 15 days in theatres and Irumudi has completed eight. That makes Yash’s film the fastest performer of the three by a considerable margin.

The real test begins now. Toxic needs to capitalise on its first weekend after witnessing drops following its record opening, Irumudi will look for a second-weekend boost, while Awarapan 2 is now relying on steady third-week collections to push its lifetime total higher. For the moment, though, Yash has taken control of the three-way worldwide box office race.