Toxic Vs Vishwanath And Sons Vs Hanuman Ansh Vs Khalifa Vs Hi Box Office: Yash Leads At Rs 313 Crore — But Who Is The Surprise Winner?

The box office race currently has one clear leader, but the most interesting story is unfolding much lower down the rankings. Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has surged past the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in just seven days, while Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons has crossed Rs 200 crore globally after nearly three weeks in theatres.

But the biggest surprise comes from Hanuman Ansh. The modestly mounted devotional film, which opened to just Rs 10 lakh, is now earning more on some individual days than films that arrived weeks later. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa has slowed considerably, while Kavin and Nayanthara’s Hi remains at the bottom of the five-film comparison.

Toxic Box Office: Yash Leads The Race At Rs 313 Crore Worldwide

Toxic is comfortably ahead of every other film in this comparison. After seven days, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has collected Rs 229.95 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 313.55 crore. The film collected Rs 8.20 crore net in India on Day 7, registering a slight improvement over Monday.

Hindi remains one of the strongest contributors to the film’s domestic business, showing that Yash continues to enjoy significant reach outside the Kannada market. With Rs 300 crore already crossed in its first week, Toxic now enters the crucial phase where weekday stability will determine how much further it can push its lifetime total.

Vishwanath And Sons Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons occupies the second position and has now achieved an important worldwide milestone. The film has collected Rs 200.59 crore globally after 19 days, while its India net stands at Rs 117.54 crore. What stands out is the film’s ability to remain steady nearly three weeks after release.

It even registered a small jump on its third Tuesday, indicating that the family drama continues to find audiences despite competition from newer releases. While it is far behind Toxic in overall pace, crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide gives Suriya another strong theatrical performer.

Hanuman Ansh Becomes The Real Box Office Surprise

If Toxic is the biggest film in this comparison, Hanuman Ansh is unquestionably the most unexpected performer. The film collected Rs 8.50 crore net on Day 26, taking its India net total to Rs 54.13 crore and India gross to Rs 63.82 crore. What makes that figure remarkable is the timing.

On the same Tuesday, Toxic collected Rs 8.20 crore — meaning Hanuman Ansh, despite being in its fourth week, actually earned more domestically than Yash’s film did on Day 7. This is an extraordinary turnaround for a film that opened to just Rs 10 lakh and earned only around Rs 1.48 crore during its first two weeks.

Strong word of mouth has completely changed its theatrical journey.

Khalifa Box Office Slows After Two Weeks

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa currently stands at Rs 43.21 crore worldwide after 13 days. Its India net total is Rs 20.23 crore, while Rs 19.80 crore has come from overseas markets.

However, daily collections have now slowed considerably, with Day 13 bringing in around Rs 30 lakh net in India. The overseas contribution remains a major part of the film’s overall total, but its domestic momentum appears to be fading.

Hi Remains At The Bottom Of The Five-Film Race

Kavin and Nayanthara’s Hi has completed five days with Rs 7.37 crore India net and around Rs 8.55 crore India gross. The romantic drama collected approximately Rs 77 lakh net on Tuesday, witnessing another weekday decline. The film did see healthy growth during its opening weekend, but its Monday and Tuesday numbers suggest that sustaining momentum could now become difficult.

Who Is Really Winning The Box Office Race?

In terms of sheer numbers, there is no competition right now.

Toxic — Rs 313.55 crore worldwide

Vishwanath And Sons — Rs 200.59 crore worldwide

Hanuman Ansh — Rs 63.82 crore India gross

Khalifa — Rs 43.21 crore worldwide

Hi — Rs 8.55 crore India gross

Yash clearly leads the overall race, while Suriya holds a comfortable second position. But if the question is which film has delivered the biggest surprise, Hanuman Ansh takes that title.

A movie that barely registered at the box office for two weeks is now competing with one of the biggest releases in the country on a day-to-day basis. And that may be the most fascinating box-office story of them all.

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