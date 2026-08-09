Toxic: Yash Calls Nayanthara ‘Lady Superstar’, Says She Looks ‘Badass’ As His Sister

Yash and Nayanthara will be sharing their first screen space together in Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic – A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups,’ and it seems like their coming together has already raised a lot of excitement. On the occasion of the movie’s trailer launch at Bengaluru, the actor couldn’t stop praising his co-star, whom he called the “Lady Superstar,” and informed that she had completed her scenes in a short amount of time.

Also, he teased the audience by giving hints about his co-star’s character and revealed that in the movie, she will be his sister. He described her look and said she looks “badass.”

Yash Calls Nayanthara ‘Lady Superstar’

Commenting on the role of Nayanthara in Toxic, Yash stated that the actress had hardly any time to shoot due to date problems. He said that while he had to finish filming her scenes quickly, she was extremely professional about her work throughout the whole process. Yash appreciated Nayanthara’s professionalism and stressed that she did her best under the difficult conditions.

Moreover, he spoke about the status Nayanthara gained in Indian cinema, referring to her as the “Lady Superstar” and stating that she was an ideal fit for the role. “It requires much grace to choose a movie like this and pull it off,” Yash added, stressing that he knew the size of her fan base and the market she has.

Yash further teased the character of Nayanthara in Toxic, saying, “She looks badass in Toxic! She looks like the most badass sister anyone can have! She nailed the part!” His comments have increased people’s interest in her character especially taking into account that Toxic has a big cast and it is the first collaboration between Nayanthara and Yash.

Why Was Nayanthara Hesitant About Toxic?

On the other hand, Nayanthara admitted that she had doubts before agreeing to join this movie. She explained that Toxic is an ensemble project with a huge star cast and that she is normally careful before accepting any project that involves a huge cast. Geetu Mohandas first approached her with the offer, but Nayanthara said she declined it.

Nevertheless, the director continued to speak with her and finally succeeded in convincing her to listen to the story. After hearing the story, Nayanthara agreed to be part of the movie. Her agreement has led to a coming together of two big stars from two different corners of Indian cinema, with Yash heading the movie and Nayanthara playing a pivotal part.

Nayanthara Praises Yash’s Dedication

Nayanthara also had high words of praise for Yash who she fondly called “Rocky Bhai”. Nayanthara stated that she has never come across an actor who would put in so much effort in any project like Yash did in Toxic. As per Nayanthara, Yash invested four-and-a-half years in Toxic and thus lost out on a lot of personal and family time.

In Toxic, Nayanthara will play the character of Ganga, a feared gangster, whereas Yash will be seen in the lead role of a larger-than-life character. Geetu Mohandas directs Toxic which also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Toxic is slated to hit theatres on August 26. It remains to be seen how the sibling chemistry between Yash and Nayanthara who have come together for the very first time in this film adds to the buzz surrounding Toxic.

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