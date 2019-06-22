Toy Story 4, released on June 21, has proven itself to be a cinematic gem. Even with a perfect original trilogy, the film finds its rightful place alongside the previous three movies. Read the article to know more.

This Friday, June 21, Pixar released the fourth installment of the beloved Toy Story franchise. These films have been a part of millions of childhoods all over the world ever since the first film was released in 1995. The timeless classics that these films have proven to be is greatly owed to the top-notch animation that Pixar is the master of, as well as the deep moral lessons that these so-called kids movies have interwoven between the seams of childish wonder and frolic escapades.

With a severe lack of mediocrity in the original trilogy of the film franchise and the perfection with which Toy Story 3 managed to offer closure to the series, many fans were left wondering whether a new movie will succeed in being a meaningful experience or will it just be another attempt at a cash grab on a beloved series. With that being said, upon viewing the film it is surprisingly clear that the latter is not the case.

The film resumes where Toy Story 3 left off, picking up with the toys in possession of Bonnie. Woody, voiced by the incredible Tom Hanks, has now been relegated to the closet, losing his former position as ‘favorite toy’. The cowboy eventually finds himself as an overseer to Bonnie’s new favorite toy Forky, who believes himself to be trash. As Woody tries to convey the true essence of being a toy to Forky, he contemplates his own purpose after reuniting with his lady love Bo Peep. After Woody and Forky ultimately end up trapped in an antique store commanded by the antagonist Gabby Gabby, both toys make it their mission to reunite with their kid, Bonnie.

On the surface, this film is a child-friendly fun time flick. But amid all the childish amusement are intertwined profound themes of morality and purpose presented through brilliant character development.

The character of Woody proves to be the focal point of all the existential questions the film seeks to answer. In the very first scene, the audience is made to witness the separation of Woody form his lady love Bo Peep. With Woody’s purpose not yet being fulfilled, he elects to stay back as Bo Peep is taken to a new place. Once his kid Andy grows up and goes to college, the cowboy is left with Bonnie where he is no longer played with, thus losing his purpose to exist. What follows is a journey along which Woody accepts his new found place in life and chooses to derive meaning from other means, rather than dwelling on the fact that he is no longer wanted.

Through the character of Bo Peep, he learns to love himself and learn that there is much more to life than brooding about past memories. The film also explores themes like loyalty and protecting loved ones through Woody’s character. Even minor characters like Duke Caboom push the idea of self-love and accepting one’s flaws.

The film does a brilliant job of making the villain sympathetic. A polar opposite to the last film, here the antagonist first seems evil but is subsequently revealed to be misunderstood, with genuinely relatable motivations. Gabby Gabby is a doll with a broken voice box who just wants to be played with. This further reinforces the idea that desperation and isolation lead individuals down unpleasant paths.

Aside from the brilliant characters, Pixar gives the audience a cinematographic masterpiece under the directorship of Josh Cooley. The opening sequence of the film is a testament to how far Pixar has come in terms of animation quality, with the shots looking photo-realistic at times. The action sequences are brilliantly directed with seamless and fluid transitions. All the scenes of the film seem like they have been meticulously crafted and work together brilliantly.

All in all this film has proven itself to be a gem. With an already perfect trilogy, the question of whether a fourth film would ruin the franchise has been effectively dismissed. Whatever loose ends the previous movie managed to miss out like the eventual fate of the toys after their beloved kid grew out of them are answered magnificently. The film is a welcome surprise and a genuinely fun time for people of all ages.

