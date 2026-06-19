Toy Story 5 Movie Review: Woody And Friends Return With Nostalgia, Humour And A Powerful Message

Toy Story 5 is out, and it might be one of the best from Pixar in the series. The movie actually brings nostalgia and hits where it hurts the most. Made by Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris, the movie actually has become the talk of the town. The animated movie has effectively brought together the elements of animation, humour and a strong message together and finally brought a perfect blend to the screens

Toy Story Plot

The stakes and expectation from the movie were very high and it has delivered to it to be honest. The story revolves around Woody, Buzz and Jessie who have come face to face with a big problem. Bonnie gets a new toy, “Lilypad” which is a high tech, AI tablet. The problem is now Bonnie doesn’t want to go out.

This movie cleverly explores the conflict between conventional toys and modern technology. Lilypad is not a villain in the usual sense but a rival who makes one question the meaning of being a toy altogether. It is a rather relevant and timely shift in the theme of the movie, because now there is a real threat for the characters to face the rival who has everything to attract a kid with just one touch of the finger.

Why It Works

Not only does the movie not ignore its past, but it adds to it. The moments when you see the old friends coping with the changing dynamics within Bonnie’s life are emotional, and sometimes, tear-jerking too.

Adding some fresh voices like Conan O’Brien and Greta Lee gives the film an element of sharp wit, which contrasts the more emotional scenes with actual laughs.

Pixar keeps setting the bar higher for animation movies. The way they create the visual effects of the world, from the design of the toys to the glowing interface of Lilypad, helps the contrast of “the old” and “the new.”

A Powerful Message for All Ages

At heart, Toy Story 5 functions as an evocative reminder of the importance of imagination and of connections. Although it is the conflict between tech and toys that drives the story, it is actually the concept of evolution–knowing how to release, adapt, and keep relevant despite the change.

In fact, this is a rare sequel worth being made. Whereas some may ask whether Toy Story really had to make another instalment in its series, the payoff here is unquestionable. It is a love story to childhood that equally belongs both to grownups who watched the first movie and kids who watch it now.

Overall, Toy Story 5 is an amazing and timely contribution into the collection of films by Pixar that is sure to give you tears of joy and happiness.

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