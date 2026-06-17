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Home > Entertainment News > Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know About Tom Hanks Returning As Woody

Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know About Tom Hanks Returning As Woody

Each Toy Story movie is an accurate representation of its time. Whereas the older movies revolved around issues such as the replacement of toys by more modern ones, maturing, and giving away toys, Toy Story 5 features the most significant threat faced today—electronics and screen addiction.

Toy Story 5 (IMAGE: IMDB)
Toy Story 5 (IMAGE: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 13:43 IST

The toys that were loved by an entire generation are all set to embark upon another exciting journey. The movie franchise starring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and other memorable toys from the franchise is making its comeback onto the silver screen courtesy of Disney-Pixar. Fans in India who have grown up with these animated toys can’t wait any longer. Here is everything that you should know about Toy Story 5 from their release in India to what modern mischief our beloved characters get into.

Toy Story 5 Release Date in India

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for an exciting summer adventure to the movies. The release date of Toy Story 5 in theatres around India is set for June 19, 2026. In order to meet the needs of the enormous and varied audience in India, the Walt Disney Studios India has made it clear that the much-awaited film will be screened in various languages. It will be shown in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Star-Studded Cast

However, no Toy Story movie would be complete without its iconic voices, and Pixar has made sure that the main characters will not change. While some new additions are due to be announced prior to the movie’s release date, the stars of the film are already set:

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Woody – a loyal cowboy Sheriff voiced by Tom Hanks. Buzz Lightyear – the heroic Space Ranger with ambitions to fly to infinity and beyond voiced by Tim Allen. Jessie – the spirited and cheerful cowgirl voiced by Joan Cusack. Rex – everybody’s favorite nervous T-Rex voiced by Wallace Shawn. Hamm – the clever piggy bank voiced by John Ratzenberger.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, an Oscar winner and a Pixar veteran, who co-created the original Toy Story movie and created such movies as Finding Nemo and WALL-E, the film seems to be in good hands.

The Storyline: Toys vs. Tech

Each Toy Story movie is an accurate representation of its time. Whereas the older movies revolved around issues such as the replacement of toys by more modern ones, maturing, and giving away toys, Toy Story 5 features the most significant threat faced today—electronics and screen addiction.

In this part of the story, the usual toys find themselves at an absolute existential crisis. They realize that the kid they belong to is now hooked to his iPads, cell phones, and game stations. It is evident that their typical function, which involves playing with them, imagining stories from them, and interacting with them, faces a huge threat from electronics.

A Tech-Driven Threat

More intrigue is added to the story when a great threat by a company or technology is introduced. Hints and some initial artwork hint at a scary collection of 50 million malfunctioning Buzz Lightyear dolls that are all programmed to be in the wrong setting. The team must join forces and navigate the technological world while showing people that real play cannot be replaced by technology.

What Else Do You Need to Know?

It certainly did raise questions as to whether Toy Story 4 would be the last installment, following the heartfelt goodbyes between Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Fortunately, the boss of Pixar himself, Pete Docter, has clarified that Toy Story 5 will not just be a money-driven decision but a story that was bound to be told and which comes with a real surprise and emotion attached to it.

With the promise to combine the funny jokes associated with the franchise with the deep emotions and a tear or two, Toy Story 5 is guaranteed to feature impressive animation, witty meta-humor about modern-day parenting, and a sweet nostalgia about the beloved characters we have had the pleasure of watching for more than thirty years.

ALSO READ: Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Goes For Steady Run Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark 

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Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know About Tom Hanks Returning As Woody
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Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know About Tom Hanks Returning As Woody
Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know About Tom Hanks Returning As Woody
Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know About Tom Hanks Returning As Woody
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