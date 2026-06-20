Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook

The much loved franchise of Pixar has yet again been taken out of the toy box. Following the perceived conclusive end to Toy Story 3 and the bittersweet epilogue with Toy Story 4, it was not an easy task for the company to announce Toy Story 5 without raising skepticism. However, the movie succeeds in justifying its place through its relevance to the scary world of today, which is the digital screen.

The Plot: Imagination vs. Electronics

This time around, not only are the kids growing out of their toys to move onto bigger and better things; they are leaving their toys in favor of iPads, cell phones, and an array of technological devices driven by AI.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear do come back into the scene, but the baton has already been handed over. It is now Jessie’s show. In her role as the leader of the toys, she must bring all the toys together to defend the idea of imagination as part of childhood from the temptations of the digital age. Critics point to the film as “digital apocalypse.”

What the Critics Are Saying

While the reviews have mostly been positive so far, reviewers say that the franchise feels somewhat outdated, compared to the original trilogy.

The Emotional Foundation: Many critics commend the trademark emotional appeal by Pixar. Entertainment Weekly said that “there were moments that hit you like a gut punch” due to the film’s message on preserving childhood imagination in reality.

The AI Aspect: According to Mashable, while the cool AI gadgets are indeed a good hook for storytelling, they don’t make up the comedy itself.

Rating of the Movie: While some critics agree that it is a fantastic Pixar adventure, many of them think that the new installment is not that necessary. The Associated Press noted that it can be seen as the fifth-best of the whole franchise.

The Verdict from X

Social media buzzes with heated discussions.

The Good: Audiences love Jessie stepping up to the plate and giving a new spin to the leadership. There are plenty of reports about weeping in theaters, and Pixar proves once again that it knows how to make people feel.

Just finished watching #ToyStory5 and I can’t stop sobbing. It was beyond amazing. My favorite franchise of all time. I love everything about it. I missed buzz and woody’s banter, I missed Jessie and bullseye and all the toys. I was so emotional. This movie proved me why it’s #1. pic.twitter.com/jqSEj4YkFa — Sanꕤ⁷ (@shrpstsmile) June 17, 2026

For someone who thought Toy Story 3 was the perfect ending for this franchise, I have to say I respect that it still resonates and has something to say. Toy Story 5 hits all the right notes with humor & heart, along with kids truly needing to connect with other kids. #toystory5 pic.twitter.com/I8bTBzkbnB — Gaius Bolling (@G_Reelz) June 19, 2026

Pixar has once again struck gold with #ToyStory5, delivering a beautiful story of friendship, growing up and technology featuring cinema’s most lovable toys. It’s classic Toy Story through and through, full of hilarious moments that will have audiences of all ages laughing… pic.twitter.com/8qfntXR4Ja — Darren Movie Reviews (@dmoviereviews) June 19, 2026

I think Toy Story 5 (🌟🌟🌟🌟) is one of the best things Pixar has done in a handful of years & feels like a return to form. I consider Toy Story 3 to be a perfect film & for the longest time, I wanted the franchise to end on that note- the perfect note. But a film like Toy Story… pic.twitter.com/nMD9FaLKF4 — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) June 19, 2026

Vi Toy Story 5 e achei ok Não é um grande filme, nem de longe o melhor da franquia (que tem três filmes ótimos), mas também não é tão ruim quanto o quarto Não é lacrador, mas tem um pano de fundo bem feminino, bem escrito e tal, mas às custas de tirar o protagonismo do Woody e… pic.twitter.com/IqjDktActk — Paulo (@pauloap) June 18, 2026

Toy Story 5 was great, but in my opinion, this scene alone is enough for me to rank Toy Story 3 as the best Toy Story movie of all time. No climax in the franchise, as great as they are, has given me chills quite like this one. It remains my favorite scene in the Toy Story… pic.twitter.com/Ek3sKF0mxx — Edward Burger (not Berger) ❤️🌈 (@edwardbrgr) June 17, 2026

The Debate: While everyone agrees on X like critics, that the film is a funny, beautiful and visual spectacle, they discuss whether Pixar had really needed to open the toy box one more time.

While Toy Story 5 does not introduce anything revolutionary, it perfectly reflects the modern reality. It sends an important message to both adults and kids by letting Jessie lead the pack and showing how nostalgia fights with technology.

ALSO READ: Rhea Kapoor Team Hit By Rs 1.35 Crore Jewellery Theft: Diamond Earrings Vanish During New York Fashion Trip; FIR Registered