Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anantapur temple news adolf hitler name Falta Police Station attack Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders Pakistan Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Anantapur temple news adolf hitler name Falta Police Station attack Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders Pakistan Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Anantapur temple news adolf hitler name Falta Police Station attack Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders Pakistan Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Anantapur temple news adolf hitler name Falta Police Station attack Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders Pakistan Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anantapur temple news adolf hitler name Falta Police Station attack Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders Pakistan Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Anantapur temple news adolf hitler name Falta Police Station attack Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders Pakistan Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Anantapur temple news adolf hitler name Falta Police Station attack Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders Pakistan Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Anantapur temple news adolf hitler name Falta Police Station attack Cousin Marriages And Inherited Disorders Pakistan Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook

Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook

This time around, not only are the kids growing out of their toys to move onto bigger and better things; they are leaving their toys in favor of iPads, cell phones, and an array of technological devices driven by AI.

Toy Story 5 (IMAGE: IMDB)
Toy Story 5 (IMAGE: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 13:09 IST

The much loved franchise of Pixar has yet again been taken out of the toy box. Following the perceived conclusive end to Toy Story 3 and the bittersweet epilogue with Toy Story 4, it was not an easy task for the company to announce Toy Story 5 without raising skepticism. However, the movie succeeds in justifying its place through its relevance to the scary world of today, which is the digital screen.

The Plot: Imagination vs. Electronics

This time around, not only are the kids growing out of their toys to move onto bigger and better things; they are leaving their toys in favor of iPads, cell phones, and an array of technological devices driven by AI.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear do come back into the scene, but the baton has already been handed over. It is now Jessie’s show. In her role as the leader of the toys, she must bring all the toys together to defend the idea of imagination as part of childhood from the temptations of the digital age. Critics point to the film as “digital apocalypse.”

You Might Be Interested In

What the Critics Are Saying

While the reviews have mostly been positive so far, reviewers say that the franchise feels somewhat outdated, compared to the original trilogy.

The Emotional Foundation: Many critics commend the trademark emotional appeal by Pixar. Entertainment Weekly said that “there were moments that hit you like a gut punch” due to the film’s message on preserving childhood imagination in reality.

The AI Aspect: According to Mashable, while the cool AI gadgets are indeed a good hook for storytelling, they don’t make up the comedy itself.

Rating of the Movie: While some critics agree that it is a fantastic Pixar adventure, many of them think that the new installment is not that necessary. The Associated Press noted that it can be seen as the fifth-best of the whole franchise.

The Verdict from X 

Social media buzzes with heated discussions.

The Good: Audiences love Jessie stepping up to the plate and giving a new spin to the leadership. There are plenty of reports about weeping in theaters, and Pixar proves once again that it knows how to make people feel.

The Debate: While everyone agrees on X like critics, that the film is a funny, beautiful and visual spectacle, they discuss whether Pixar had really needed to open the toy box one more time.

While Toy Story 5 does not introduce anything revolutionary, it perfectly reflects the modern reality. It sends an important message to both adults and kids by letting Jessie lead the pack and showing how nostalgia fights with technology.

ALSO READ: Rhea Kapoor Team Hit By Rs 1.35 Crore Jewellery Theft: Diamond Earrings Vanish During New York Fashion Trip; FIR Registered

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook
Tags: Toy Story 5Toy Story 5 Box Office Collection Day 1Toy Story 5 X Review

RELATED News

Rhea Kapoor Team Hit By Rs 1.35 Crore Jewellery Theft: Diamond Earrings Vanish During New York Fashion Trip

Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Real Story

Adah Sharma Gets Candid About The Kerala Story Success, Spirituality And Her Marathi Debut Gajra

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: From A Rs 500 Paycheck To A Rs 10 Crore Role

Priyanka Chopra-Angelina Jolie Collaboration Confirmed: Here’s What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook

'Supari' To God? Death Wish Note Found

Russian Teen Jailed After Ordering Pizza Using Name ‘Adolf Hitler’

EPF Interest Rate at 8.25%: What It Means for Your Savings; Check New EPFO Rules

Who Is Sarina Bibi? Jahangir Khan’s Wife Arrested Over Release Plot

US Stock Market Today: What’s Behind the Rally?

Pakistan's Genetic Challenge Explained: What Science Says About Cousin Marriages

Priyanka Chopra-Angelina Jolie Collaboration Confirmed: Here’s What We Know So Far

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Ten-Man Paraguay Knock Turkey Out as Matias Galarza’s Fastest Goal Seals 1-0 Victory

James Burrows, Acclaimed Friends Director Dies At 85

Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook
Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook
Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook
Toy Story 5 X Review: Woody And Buzz Return For Heartwarming Adventure With Twist Or AI Serving As Great Hook

QUICK LINKS