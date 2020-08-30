Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday expressed sorrow over the demise of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman and said that the actor’s death as ‘a tragic loss of a remarkably gifted talent.’

“This year has been so hard. What a tragic loss of remarkably gifted talent,” wrote the ‘Baywatch’ actor as she paid an emotional tribute to the late ‘Black Panther’ star. The ‘Dostana’ star also said that the late actor has fought a silent battle.

She noted,” Chadwick, you fought a silent battle, all while giving us some of the most inspiring films of the last few years. Your legacy will live on forever. “Sending her thoughts and prayers to the family of the bereaved star, Chopra added, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.” Alongside the emotional post, the ‘Mary Kom’ actor shared a lively monochromatic picture of the late star as she mourned the loss.

With the snap, Priyanka also shared a statement by the ‘Black Panther’ actor’s family that read, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

This year's been so hard. What a tragic loss of a remarkably gifted talent. Chadwick, you fought a silent battle, all while giving us some of the most inspiring films of the last few years. Your legacy will live on forever. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/lcc3JsFJyh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2020

The statement further read, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more. all were filmed 0 during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.””It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the statement concluded.

