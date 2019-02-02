Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw trailer is out now and has already crossed 2M views on youtube. The trailer is filled with great action pieces, comic rivalry, hilarious gags and dialogues. Main Star cast of the movie Includes The Rock "Dwayne Johnson", Jason Statham and Idris Elba. Director David Leitch steps behind the camera for this latest Fast & Furious entry.

Universal Pictures launched the first official trailer for fast & furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Yes, you heard it correct, finally, the much-awaited trailer is here and it looks like a full action-packed movie. The trailer is filled with great action pieces, hilarious gags and dialogues. The movie has got the ultimate pairing of the biggest action stars around the world- Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Another star to mention and self-proclaimed “Bad Guy” Idris Elba is joining the Fast & Furious franchise as a villain, who seems to play a superhuman character and is bulletproof. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are in the leads and had shared epic chemistry in The Fate of the Furious and also Fast and furious 8 and their banter was loved by the audience.

Hobbs & Shaw is set right two years after the events of The Fate of the Furious. In movie Federal agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) reveals he must join forces with his old mate Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in order to stop a new threat emerging by the international terrorist who goes by the name Brixton (Idris Elba). Vanessa Kirby in the movie stars as MI6 agent, the cast also includes Eddie Marsden, Eiza Gonzalez, and Helen Mirren reprising her role as Shaw’s mother.

Director David Leitch steps behind the camera for this latest Fast & Furious entry. Leitch last directed “Deadpool 2” which made over $300 million at the box office last summer. Other movies that were under Leitch’s direction include John Wick and Atomic Blonde.

Universal Pictures will release Hobbs & Shaw in theatres on 2nd of August. Watch the official trailer here

