The countdown to the release of the trailer for the historical drama Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt, has begun. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed film is due to enter theatres on June 3, and we have exclusive knowledge that the crew plans to release the theatrical trailer for this large-scale epic on May 9.

The teaser will be unveiled in front of the media at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, followed by a digital release. Akshay, Manushi, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be in attendance.

“Prithviraj is a film that everyone loves because it celebrates the greatness of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.” It’s the result of years of research and pre-production, and the entire YRF team is delighted to introduce the public to the world of this period drama on May 9. “It’s a 2:57-second action clip with spectacular visuals and large-scale action scenes,” a source connected to the project claimed.

The theatrical trailer for Prithviraj will be affixed to the prints of another YRF project, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. “The trailer alone is worth seeing on a wide screen.” “As a result, anybody who goes to see Jayeshbhai Jordaar will see Prithviraj on the big screen,” the insider stated. Prithviraj’s marketing campaign will kick off with the release of the trailer. “It will be a 24-day campaign that will include city tours, song launches, and much more.”

Prithviraj is expected to be one of the summer’s top box office draws. It’s also one of the most expensive Akshay Kumar films to date, and it’s expected to resurrect the Hindi film box office. Aside from Prithviraj, other Akshay Kumar projects scheduled for 2022 include Raksha Bandhan, Cinderella, Ram Setu, and Selfie.