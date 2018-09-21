Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is all set to get featured on the silver screen. Yes, the ace captain has shared a movie poster titled Trailer: The Movie on his Instagram handle. After the cricketer shared the poster, some of his fans have congratulated him for his big break while some are in shock to hear the same. Looking at the poster, it seems Virat is now following the footsteps of his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

Here’s a good news to all the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s fans, who were waiting for his Bollywood debut. Fulfiling the wishes of all the fans, the cricketer has decided to be featured on the big screen. Sharing a poster of the movie titled Trailer: The Movie on Instagram, Virat mentioned in the caption that he is all set to make a debut after 10 years. As expected, as soon as he shared the poster on Instagram, the fans bombarded the comments section with their best wishes. While some have sent congratulatory wishes, some are shocked to hear about his big break in Bollywood.

Owing to his massive popularity, this particular post has received 3, 95, 928 likes within 48 minutes. In the poster, in the backdrop of an explosion, Virat Kohli can be seen emerging as a ‘superhero’ giving a tough look.

This poster has raised our curiosity level to watch the Indian cricket team captain in his actor avatar.

The 29-year-old ace captain recently tied the knot with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Italy. The wedding of the power couple created a lot of frenzy among the media persons as it was kept a secret from the paparazzi’s attention. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is the much-loved couple of the tinsel town.

Also Read: Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan applaud the Indian craftsmen

The duo never misses an opportunity to shower their love and affection on each other. In a recent interview to leading daily, Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma revealed that she was fortunate to have Virat as her husband and they were made for each other. Praising Virat, Anushka Sharma said that she is married to a greatest man in the world. Similarly, in an old interview, Virat Kohli said that Anushka Sharma is a lady-luck for him.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli kisses wedding ring to celebrate first century on English soil, Anushka Sharma cheers on

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is busy promoting Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan. Sui Dhaaga is based on the struggles of a tailor and his wife from a small town, who have big dreams to achieve big in a competitive world. In the film, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have been featured in the key roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More