Traitors: From Apoorva Mukhija To Purav Jha, Who Made It To The End? Meet The Finalists Here

The traitors are now streaming on Amazon Prime every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., hosted by Karan Johar, featuring 20 celebrities playing a game of trust and betrayal. Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The show includes 20 participants, of whom seven will be seen in today’s finale

Meet The Finalists

According to reports, the finalists of The Traitors India are Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, Apoorva Mukhija, Uorfi Javed, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikita Luther, and Sudhanshu Pandey. Purav and Harsh are the two traitors, while the others are innocent.

Purav Jha- Purav Jha started as a traitor and managed to reach the finale, outsmarting everyone with his clever game. Out of 20 contestants, only 7 made it to the end, and Purav is the only original traitor left after Raj Kundra and Elnaaz Norouzi were voted out.

Harsh Gujral- Harsh Gujral joined the reality show “The Traitors” as an innocent player, just like everyone else. He went to have fun, make friends, and try to win the game. But things took a dramatic turn after Elnaaz Norouzi was voted out.

Apoorva Mukhija- Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid, joined The Traitors and admitted she had to act a bit extra in her interviews just to get a chance on the show. Throughout the game, she opened up about her insecurities and how the experience helped people see her in a new light. She played the game carefully, even helping to uncover one of the traitors

Uorfi Javed- Uorfi Javed has been a central and controversial figure on The Traitors, both for her gameplay and her off-screen revelations, and is now strongly rumored to have won the show.

Jasmin Bhasin- Jasmin Bhasin found The Traitors both mentally exhausting and transformative, forcing her to constantly read people and question her instincts.

Nikita Luther- Nikita Luther was offered a chance to become a Traitor on The Traitors India but rejected the offer, choosing to remain an Innocent and surprising her fellow contestants

Sudhanshu Pandey- Sudhanshu Pandey is a contestant on The Traitors India, an unscripted reality show he describes as a “mind game.” He plays as an “Innocent” and is not one of the designated traitors. Reports indicate he is slated for elimination from the show this week.

Everyone is curious to know the winner of the game ‘The Traitors’. As the finale episode will be broadcast tonight.

ALSO READ: Jannat Zubair’s Big Regret: Why She Didn’t Expose The Real Traitor In Time