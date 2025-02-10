Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Adding to the excitement, pop icon Taylor Swift was in attendance to support her boyfriend, fueling speculation that Kelce may take this opportunity to propose.

Travis Kelce is gearing up for what he describes as the most significant night of his career.

On Sunday, February 9, the Kansas City Chiefs star will take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in the highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX. Adding to the excitement, pop icon Taylor Swift is set to be in attendance to support her boyfriend, fueling speculation that Kelce may take this opportunity to propose.

Proposal Rumors: Will Travis Kelce Pop the Question?

Rumors about Kelce’s proposal have been swirling for months. In December, RadarOnline reported that the NFL player was feeling the pressure to choose the perfect ring for Swift.

According to an insider, “The rule is that the ring should be worth at least three months’ salary, so he’s considering spending around $12 million on it. No one will be able to call him cheap.”

Now, new reports suggest that Kelce may be planning to propose at the conclusion of the Super Bowl, especially if the Chiefs secure their third consecutive victory, making the night even more memorable.

Travis Kelce’s Response to Proposal Speculations

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Kelce was asked by reporters twice whether he planned to propose to Taylor Swift at the mega event. His response? A teasing, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”—keeping fans guessing about his future plans with the global superstar.

Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is part of one of the NFL’s most dominant teams. Although he and Swift never made an official announcement about their relationship, the singer’s frequent appearances at Chiefs games since September 2023 confirmed their romance.

Her presence at the games brought an influx of media attention and introduced the NFL to her vast fanbase.

Super Bowl LIX: Star-Studded Attendees

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday evening in New Orleans, drawing some of the biggest names in entertainment and politics.

In addition to Taylor Swift, notable attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Paul Rudd, and Bradley Cooper, among others. The high-profile event promises to be a night to remember, both on and off the field.